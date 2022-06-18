Schwarzenegger and Tom Hanks, protagonists this weekend in TRECE – The best of TRECE

TRECE, the reference chain of the seventh art, is celebrating the arrival of May with a selection of the best films to enjoy with the family.

The good family cinema continues this Saturday, May 14with the afternoon broadcast of the films “nursery cop” (3pm) and “This house is a ruin” (5pm). The first is a classic from the 80s. A film directed by Ivan Reitmann in which comedy and action were mixed. The director had a cast of protagonists made up of actors of the stature of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller, Pamela Reed, Linda Hunt either Richard Tyson. John Kimble is a veteran detective who, for a long time, is on the trail of a dangerous drug dealer. He can only help him testify his ex-wife, whose whereabouts are unknown. For reasons of life, he finds himself with one of the toughest missions in his professional career: being a teacher in a nursery, and having to deal with young children. Thirty years after the premiere of the film, the virtual reunion between the star of the film, Schwarzenegger, with those who were those endearing students, was sounded.

Then comes “This house is a ruin” (5pm). Directed by richard benjamin and starring Tom Hanks, Shelley Long, Alexander Godunov, and Maureen Stapleton. Anna, an attractive violinist who works in a classical orchestra, temporarily lives with her boyfriend Walter, a lawyer for rock and roll groups, in the apartment of her ex-husband. When he discovers it, he decides to return home and the couple is forced to find another home. A friend of Walter’s provides them with a real ‘bargain’ on the outskirts of the city: a large mansion at a very low price. The couple moves into their new home unaware that it is practically in ruins, which will endanger their relationship.

On the morning of this Sunday, May 15TRECE broadcasts the fantastic and emotional film “Big” (10:15 a.m.). An American film directed by Penny Marshall and starring Tom Hanks, elizabeth perkins Y Robert Loggia. With two Oscar nominations, the film narrates the desire of Josh Baskin, a thirteen-year-old boy who is tired of girls ignoring him and of his parents treating him like a child. One night he comes across a dilapidated machine at a fair that grants a wish in exchange for a coin. Without a moment’s hesitation, Josh asks to be older. The next morning, he discovers an adult body in the mirror. He will have to face the problems and responsibilities that come with wanting him, without knowledge or experience.

In addition to these big titles of the weekend, the chain has much more prepared for this month. Throughout May, viewers will once again be able to enjoy the story of “billy elliot”, laugh out loud with “Mrs. Doubtfire, dad for life”, “little boy” either “AirAmerica”, and let the imagination run wild with “The endless story”.