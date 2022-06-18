Ryan Gosling is the living example that a troubled childhood does not define your life

Ryan Gosling returns. The popular actor La La Land He has been away from the screen for a while, but he is already orchestrating his return, and it will be in style. We will first see him headlining the Netflix thriller the unseen agentwhich opens this summer, and next year will be Ken in the expected film of Barbie starring Margot Robbie.

Despite not having released any film since 2018, Gosling is still one of the most admired actors in Hollywood, and for proof, the enormous impact caused by his first official image as the Mattel doll, which has left half the Internet speechless . His is a story of meteoric rise, but not overnight, but carved from early childhood and not without his potholes. From rebellious kid to Disney kid to movie star, Gosling is a shining example that being a troubled kid doesn’t have to define your life or career path..

Ryan Gosling at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

At 41, Gosling is one of the best-placed actors in Hollywood. Admired all over the world both for his roles and for his attractiveness and attitude coolthe actor he has made a name for himself in the cinema with a fairly decent filmography which includes such beloved and acclaimed films as Noa’s diary, Drive, Half Nelson (for which he earned his first Oscar nomination), La La Land (for which he received the second), the big bet either blade runner 2049. In addition, he is a musician (he released an album with the band Dead Man’s Bones) and has tried as a director, although with less luck, with his first feature film, Lost River (2014), which was not very well received. Even so, he has remained at the top.

Beyond his characters and despite being in the spotlight of fame, Gosling is a man of mystery. Personally, he has been with his partner for more than ten years, also an actress Eva Mendes, with whom he has two children, but The most interesting part of his biography is found in his beginnings, in the bosom of a religious family whose path he decided to avoidplacing itself very early on the path to the world of entertainment and following its own heartbeat.

Gosling was born in Ontario, Canada, in 1980, the son of Donna, a secretary, and Thomas, a paper mill employee. And few know this fact, but grew up in a Mormon family. She told it in a candid interview with Guardian fifteen years ago, but since then, it is a subject that has not usually deepened. It was in 2007, during the promotion of one of his highest rated independent films, Lars and a real girlkey work of his filmography. “I grew up Mormon. I wasn’t actually a Mormon, my parents were.”, declared in his day. Of course, instead of adopting the religion of his parents, as happens in many families, Gosling realized as a child that it was not what he wanted.

“I never felt identified with her”confessed the actor, who nevertheless, growing up knew how to take advantage of religion: “There are good things about going to church. Being a Mormon helped me socialize from a young age”. It was mostly his mother who instilled the Mormon faith in him and his older sister, Mandi. “We were educated a lot in religion. My mother admits it. He often tells me, ‘You were raised by a religious fanatic.’ Now it has changed, but back then, religion was part of everything. What they ate, how they thought…”.

And as is often the case with many religious families, Gosling went through a rebellious phase at school, perhaps as a reflection or response to what he was seeing at home. His father traveled a lot due to his work, which led the family to move often. Due to this instability, Gosling lived a lonely childhood that led him to have problems at school. She was a victim of bullying in elementary school, was always getting into fights, getting bad grades and never paying attention in class.

One of the most surreal (and disturbing when we think about it) incidents occurred in first, when brought steak knives to school and threw them at other students, according to him influenced by Rambo after seeing cornered. “I got expelled. My parents were terrified. They thought, ‘We can’t let him watch movies that are too violent. (The National Postvia ScreenRant). Hence, he earned the nickname “Trouble” (Problem).

Gosling was a troubled child, and his parents soon realized that he was not like the others. “I didn’t want to work and I didn’t want to continue in school”also confessed to Guardian. “I hated being a kid. I didn’t like being told what to do. I didn’t like my body, I didn’t like it at all. Being a child, playing and all that drove me crazy”. During that time, he was diagnosed attention deficit disorder and had to take medication and attend classes for students with special needs.

For this reason, his parents decided to take him out of school and educate him at home, a task that fell to his mother, who divorced his father when he was still a child. He eventually returned to the school system, but his experience led him through a difficult pre-adolescent stage in which he felt left out and had no friends. On the good side of him, being educated by his mother together with his sister at home, led him, according to him, to learn autonomy and appreciate strong female characters, seeing them as an example in his own life.

From an early age, Gosling showed a clear interest in the performing arts, acting, dancing and singing with his sister at weddings. He has always said that acting was an outlet that gave him self-confidence and helped him come out of the shell of a far from ideal childhood. Everything changed at the age of 12, when he went to a casting in Montreal, where landed a spot on the famous American children’s show The Mickey Mouse Club, which forced him to move to Florida. From there, his rise to fame began.

Gosling thus became a Disney boy and shared experience on the show with future music superstars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. Videos of her in Mickey’s club dancing and singing have gone viral many times. Apparently, Gosling was also the most rebellious and brazen of the group of Mouseketeers (which was what the children’s presenters of the program called themselves) and used to talk about sex to his companions. “I just told them what I had heard, about postures and stuff. I feel somewhat responsible for how sexual it is now. When I see her with a snake around her neck, I think ‘Did I do that?’”Gosling said of the singer of Oops!… I Did It Again in 2007.

His time at Disney taught him that his place was in the entertainment industry, but at the same time, the experience he lived as a child star made him know very early that he did not want to live a life of luxury and privilege so far from reality, so he promised himself to keep his feet on the ground. After several roles in mythical series of the 90s such as Nightmares, the midnight club either Kung Fu, Gosling moved from Los Angeles to New Zealand to star in the series. The young Herculesprequel to Hercules. the legendary journeyswhich gave him one of his first prominent roles and that many still remember.

It wasn’t much later, in 2004, when he starred opposite Rachel McAdams in the romantic drama Noa’s diarya film that marked a before and after in his career. And in his life. Since then, he has done nothing but climb professionally, first making a name for himself in the cinema indie and little by little jumping to the front row until he became one of the essential leading men in Hollywood, always looking for interesting projects, such as Driveanother great turning point for him, and working with stimulating directors, with whom he has developed very fruitful and personal artistic relationships (Nicolas Winding Refn, Damien Chazelle, Derek Cianfrance).

As he anticipated at the beginning, on July 22 we will see him in the Russo brothers’ action thriller the unseen agent (they say it’s the most expensive blockbuster in Netflix history), co-starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and later will be the new Werewolf of Universal, where he will return to work under the orders of his regular collaborator Derek Cianfrance. But no project as long-awaited and striking as Barbiethe live-action film about the Mattel doll directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, little women), with Margot Robbie as the lead and producer.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in a promotional image for ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros.)

Gosling’s colorful first promotional image as Ken, tanned, sporting peroxide blonde hair, denim ensemble, custom underwear, and bare abs, has revolutionized the internet, earning all kinds of reactions (positive and negative) and triggering thousands of memes. And of course, it is not for less. It is a photo to not leave indifferent and to expect the craziest part of the film, which promises something truly unique.

Despite his four-year break, Gosling has not lost an iota of his hook with the audience. A lot has happened since his beginnings at Disney, yes, but he has known how to mature elegantly, without losing that mischievous and rebellious spirit that characterized him as a child and gave his parents so many headaches. His is a clear example that a troubled childhood does not have to define the rest of your life, and that if you know how to play your cards, you can turn what were once weaknesses into your best weapons.

