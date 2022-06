The mansion that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have sold in LA

It seems that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendez have gotten tired of the Hollywood lifestyle and that is why they have decided to get rid of their properties in the area to move, according to the American tabloids, to Canada, the land of the actor. To this we must add the sale of his mansion in Los Feliz, one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles, which has only fueled these rumors. – © Opendoor / Gtres