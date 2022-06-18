Rosa Guiñón, voice of Meryl Streep, Julie Andrews or Audrey Hepburn, dies at 90

Related news

After the death of Tomás Sáez last week, the world of acting is once again in mourning in our country. Catalan dubbing actress Rose Winkvoice in Spanish of actresses like Meryl Streep, Julie Andrews and Barbra Streisand, among others, has died at the age of 90as reported by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Throughout his career, Guiñón, who died yesterday, doubled Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast with diamonds (1961) already Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins (1964), in addition to Natalie Wood in West Side Story (1961).

Dubbing actress Rosa Guiñón, usual voice of Meryl Streep, Julie Andrews or Barbra Streisand, dies. pic.twitter.com/DZ2r0LBuQV – Film Academy (@Academiadecine) June 6, 2022

Throughout his life dubbed over 1,700 movies and was also the voice in Spanish in films by Ava Gardner and Jessica Lange.

She was married to fellow voice actor Roger Hernandezwho died in December 2011, who in turn gave voice in Spanish, among others, to Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Michael Caine, and Jeffrey Hunter in the legendary centaurs of desert (1956), by John Ford.

After the death of Rosa Guiñón, messages of condolences from the acting world have followed one another on social networks, such as Antonio Banderas.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you