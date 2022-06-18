Ripley’s Museum clarifies if Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress

The Ripley’s Museum “Believe It or Not!” He denied comments that Kim Kardashian damaged the iconic marilyn monroe dress after I used it in the Met Gala happened last May.

From that moment of the gala, the actress and model of the Kardashian family together with the museum received various criticisms for the decision to use the dress, which was originally worn by Monroe in 1962 for the Birthday Party of the president John F. Kennedy.

It was in 2016 when the museum acquired the garment during an auction where it paid the amount of 5 million dollars for him.

MUSEUM DENIES ACCUSATIONS AGAINST KIM KARDASHIAN

Through a statement, the Ripley’s Museum strongly denied. the accusations against kim kardashian that he was guilty of possible damage to the dress.

“Kim Kardashian has been heavily criticized for wearing the ‘Happy Birthday’ dress, but the fact is that she in no way damaged the garment in the short period of time it was worn to the Met Gala,” the venue said.

Regarding the damage that went viral on social networks with various images of the dress, the museum assured that the details both in the seams and in the lack of crystals were already from before let Kim wear the dress.

In this regard, they recalled report published in 2017 where it is exposed that several of the seams are pulled and worn.

“That’s not surprising given how delicate the material is. There are creases on the back from the hook and eyes,” the museum said.

Earlier, a museum spokesman said there were some concerns about the dress due to its fragilitybut that the event had occurred without no eventuality. In this regard, Kim Kardashian used the garment for a total of 15 minutes and both at the entrance of the enclosure and at the top, a team was waiting to assist her.

“There is no arguing about the fragility of the dress, but there are risks that can be calculated in wearing it, but Ripley has collected remarkable pop culture memorabilia, historical objects and incredible artifacts for more than 100 years”, defended the enclosure. “Our mission is to both entertain and educate, and create conversations like the discourse around the dress did. Regardless of where you find yourself in the debate, the historical importance of dress is undeniable.”

THE DAMAGES REPORTED ON MARILYN MONROE’S DRESS

It was on June 14 when the collector and historian specializing in Marilyn Monroe, Scott Fornetshared images with the damage that the dress would have suffered after the MET Gala.

Through Instagram in your account @marilynmonroecollection posted the pictures where you can see them zipper damagethe glass that has fallen or some that are even only held together by a thread.

At that time, he pointed out that the images were obtained from a person who visited the museum on June 12 and who noticed the damage to the dress.

Previously the Ripley’s Museum ensured that the dress was kept in a showcase at a controlled temperature for its preservation. For its trip from Orlando, Florida to New York City where the gala was held, the garment was guarded and it was also ensured that it was kept perfectly cared for.

kim kardashian she was the first person to wear the dress since i did it Marilyn Monroe in 1962. The garment was designed by jean louis molded to the figure of Monroe for a perfect fit and with 2,500 crystals all fired by hand.

