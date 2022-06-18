Rihanna rescues an iconic garment from Dior

The maternity style Rihanna improves by the minute. Since she announced her pregnancy in January, the star has opted for bold and colorful looks, based on custom garments and designs fresh from the fall-winter 2022/2023 catwalks. And while news is always exciting, a couple of nights ago, we spotted the singer on her way to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in a look salvaged from an iconic collection of Christian Dior. Over her cat-print minidress from KNWLS was layered an overcast fur coat with thick stitching from the label’s fall 2022 show. the piece in I degraded, designed by John Galliano, varies in hue from magenta to orange and features a coyote fur lining that peeks through the cuffs and lapels. The eye-catching coat, which has been turning heads since model Raica Oliveira first wore it two decades ago, is one of Dior’s rarest pieces that we have seen him choose Rihanna, with the help of his head stylist, Jahleel Weaver.

Raica Oliveira at Dior Fall 2002Photo: Charlie Hel, Getty Images

Dior’s mythical Autumn 2022, distinguished by its eclecticism –the 50 looks that make up the collection drink from all kinds of references, from Peruvian chullos to Hungarian floral embroidery and 18th century uniforms– is Galliano at its finest. Rihanna, who has admired the creative’s work for many years, keeps in her closet vintage several of his designs from his time at Dior. When he doesn’t find what he craves on the resale market, he directly asks Maison Margiela’s creative director to revisit his greatest hits, just as he did in 2019 for the Met Gala. Heavenly Bodies —recall that RiRi turned up decked out in a customized version of the papal-inspired look the genie created for Dior’s fall 2000 couture show.