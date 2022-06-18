Rihanna is clear: you have to combine the makeup with the look

For some reason, everything Rihanna does is a breath of fresh air. From the reimagining of the star’s pregnant style to her cosmetic and musical adventures, she seems like she doesn’t put anything ahead of herself. The latest trend that we have observed in her is to combine eye makeup with her outfit, a clear argument in favor of the colored eyeliners and the experimental options that complement their day-to-day outfits. And it should come as no surprise that this decision was quite calculated.

“Our inspiration for makeup always comes from fashion”says Priscilla Ono, who is responsible for many of Rihanna’s and Fenty Beauty’s looks. “Whether it’s classic or modern, we choose it based on the clothes. When it comes to color, we usually go for a complementary tone (opposite colors that attract each other, like on the typical color wheel) or monochromatic, which is also one of our favorites. preferred options.”

These two years wearing a mask have made many of us want to put on eye makeupand the approach of the princess of Barbados further encourages us to have fun with it (and also the euphoria(of course!) Ready to try the trend for yourself? We have compiled four looks in which Rihanna has found the ideal harmony between fashion and beauty.

Silver