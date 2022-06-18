Rihanna, in shorts and mules with socks, continues to develop her own maternity style

Rihanna is composing the most complete ode to a maternity style original, unusual and unprecedented: your own. We have seen her with the most audacious top with sequined strips in acid colors and with the back in the air and, with a neon jumpsuit full of openings cut out and in elastic fabric and with the most mini leather-effect dress in a peach tone. But this weekend, Rihanna has decided to add a new record to her personal maternity album, one that reconciles casual with comfort. And that, in Barbados’ most popular singer’s vision of fashion, includes the riskiest combo in terms of accessories: on the one hand, sports socks, white, with metallic applications and above the calf; and on the other, the mules which, in your case, are Saint-Laurent, They carry spike heel and they have the strip that holds them to the instep made of feathers in pink makeup.

Gtres Online

He has also taken some shorts whites in key athletics and very short and one T-shirt oversized in pink, striped and embellished with crystals signed by alexander wang and that. Of course, it has been open from the buttoning of the chest to reveal a tummy that shows that she is in an advanced stage of her pregnancy.