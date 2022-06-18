Rihanna has the sneakers that obsess all the ‘celebrities’

There is a trick that never fails: look at the sneakers that celebrities choose to stroll through New York and other avenues of the world. And among the hypes of 2022, there are some that are undeniable: the New Balance 550the air jordan and of course the Adidas Samba.

First it was Bella Hadid, who chose the model in black and without a platform; then, Kaia Gerber, who was photographed with the same design that we had already seen on Dakota Johnson; and now the classic Adidas who was born in 1950 has been rescued by Rihanna, who wore the umpteenth stunning outfit since she was pregnant.

PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

On this occasion, the paparazzi She was photographed leaving the Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles, where she dined with her partner, the musician ASAP Rocky. It’s been two months since they posed under the snow in the Big Apple: her, in a neon pink coat, low-rise ripped jeans and maximalist jewelry, all with the purpose of giving all the prominence to her budding belly.

Now, Rihanna has chosen a ‘maxi’ skirt ensemble and bralette matching knit sweater, which she paired with a Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) cap, pearl necklaces and Dior’s ‘Saddle’ bag with print camouflagea model vintage what is available here. Although without a doubt, our favorite accessory of the whole look are his slippers: the white Adidas Samba, which elevate any style without flinching. That’s why they obsess everyone celebrities.

White vegan ‘Samba’ sneakers White ‘Sambarose’ sneakers White ‘Samba Dill’ sneakers

SUBSCRIBE to our newsletter to receive all the news on fashion, beauty and lifestyle.