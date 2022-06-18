Rihanna and the great loves of the singer

2022 threatens to be a banner year for music. Proof of this is the rumored return of Rihanna with a new album, something that has not been confirmed yet, but has been targeted by media such as The Sun, which ensures that the pop diva, sooner rather than later, will finally release a new album after five years of drought. The fans are angry and do not stop asking him to feed them with new songs. They want perreo, colored lights and impossible choreographies to spend lonely afternoons on YouTube.

She, like George RR Martin with his Game of Thrones saga, he takes giving birth to a record with a certain lassitude and she has preferred to focus her energies on her make-up and lingerie line (we neither confirm nor deny that making pajamas with a hole in the butt area is part of her creative process).

Added to all these developments are the seismic movements in the singer’s life: she is six months pregnant and her partner, ASAP Rocky, professes true adoration for her. Today We review the love life of the singerfrom her sporadic boyfriends to her most powerful crushes.

Chris Brown

With twenty years, Rihanna had triumphed with ‘Umbrella’, one of her great singles and the promise of all those who would come (the ladder to the position of the most glorious pop divas does not climb alone). She was already a world-renowned star, but things weren’t going too well for her love, she was broken like a china plate.

Physical assault on RihannaGoogle

Within the convulsive love life of the singer, who has seen them in all colors, the relationship with Chris Brown has been the most toxic of all. A love characterized by misunderstandings, with peaks of violence that do not admit any type of irony: pure abuse, without palliatives. It barely lasted a year, from 2008 to 2009but a before and after in the fine line that separates possessiveness from irrational jealousy and patriarchal violence.

In an argument out of jealousy, Brown gave him such a beating that his face was disfigured. Rihanna ended up in the hospital and the rapper detained at a Los Angeles police station and later sentenced, with a restraining order that prevented him from being within 50 meters of RiRi. Unfortunately, bad bug never dies. It is difficult to understand why the couple reconciled in 2013. They got back together. Again, they lasted a year before the shrapnel of toxic love blew up in their faces again.

Drake

With her second partner, Rihanna was not much luckier than with Brown. The singer and rapper collaborated many times on stage. Both the fans and the press analyzed the lyrics of their songs word by word to find reliable evidence of that salsa and that crush between the two, which ended up being uncovered at the 2016 Video Music Awards, when Drake proposed to him in the middle of a concert.

Before that (in 2009, 2010, 2011, respectively), and despite the rumors that did nothing more than link them together, the singer denied the greatest and he claimed they were just good friendsan attitude that contrasts with the more than undeniable romantic tension that the two gave off in video clips like What’s my name and in the successive lyrics of the songs, which seemed to hide secret messages, allusions to the sentimental life of the other and endless details full of “In your house or mine?”.

“I know you’ve been hurt by someone else, I can tell by the way you carry yourself, but if you let me, here’s what I’ll do: I’ll take care of you”.

Aston Kutcher and Leonardo DiCaprio

RiRi’s list of crushes picks up speed in this part of her life. They lighten and become more inconsequential. There is a bit of “we are getting to know each other”, of friends with benefits and a healthy secrecy. A matt kempwhich opens the list of boyfriends with feet of air, the singer herself dispatched it to the press as something light and unimportant. “He’s my boyfriend… It’s something new and fun, but nothing too serious”

Rihanna and Leo DiCaprio in ParisGoogle

She was later linked to actor Aston Kutcheralthough that supposed romance with Demi Moore’s ex, recently divorced at the time, was never confirmed and the evidence of their love is limited to several photographs where they are caught having drinks together in Los Angeles. With Leonardo Dicaprio they did catch her red-handedboth studying conscientiously, in a very affectionate attitude, the vaccination calendar (tongues through).