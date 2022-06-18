Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: after kissing many frogs, she got the happiness she deserved

It is a day of celebration: the goddess Rihannaqueen of Barbados and of our hearts, is pregnant, and not by anyone, no, by an adonis: the father is A$AP Rocky, cannon of colored whose beauty only finds a rival in the face of his girlfriend, Rihanna herself. Two things can happen: that the most graceful baby in the world comes out or that the convergence of similar genetics produces a short circuit and the offspring does not stand out for its beauty, but in any case, all we want is for it to be born healthy and grow up happy. And why is this event received with more revelry than the rest? Well, because the sentimental life of the artist —who is ultimately a girl, like all of us— has been an odyssey: Before reaching her Ithaca, the poor thing has met a wide range of gentlemen to avoid.

Let’s start at the beginning: way back in 2008, early in her career, Rihanna was paired with a man I’d rather not name, just like the characters in Harry Potter they try not to mention Voldemort. Said kid, also a music star, dared to treat her like he shouldn’t, dragging her into a destructive and terrible relationship that included violent episodes of which, unfortunately (or fortunately, since the publication of those images led to the rupture), there is photographic evidence. After leaving it, in 2013 they gave themselves another chance, but the breva fell and the attempt lasted a few months. It is proven, once again, that any woman is likely to end up immersed in a bond of abuse. But it is also proven that she can get out.

On the opposite side of the spectrum we come across Drake, nice guy supreme. What is a nice guy? Well, a guy who behaves wonderfully with you, with education and sweetness, extreme disposition and kindness, until you refuse to give him what he wants. Then he reveals the true face of him, Respect for your person was a ruse to make you succumb, a manipulative technique! Drake was very taken with Rihanna, much more taken with him than she was, and this was so evident to external eyes that it generated discomfort. Let’s remember the delivery of the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, in which the rapper took the stage and presented an award for our protagonist. “I’ve been in love with her since I was twenty-two,” he proclaimed in front of those present. In that instant, the expression of an overwhelmed Rihanna was plunged into displeasure. Advice for men: in the post-feminist era, it is forbidden to declare yourself in front of the public. The public restricts, forces consent, makes it impossible to speak honestly. DO NOT.

The grandiose gestures of love to which we were accustomed quickly turned into resentment as soon as she did not reciprocate. After moving away definitively (his history of him had been alive, between comings and goings, for centuries), he did silly things such as approaching who was once his enemy: Voldemort, the abusive ex-boyfriend whose name I will not pronounce. They even collaborated on a song! Ridiculous move, backstab. In 2018, Rihanna claimed that she and Drake weren’t even friends anymore. Now they seem to have a cordial relationship, but we don’t forget.