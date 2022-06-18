Maria Estevez The Angels Updated: 12/22/2021 00:52h

Death is not the end Matrix. Neo and Trinity return to the franchise in ‘Resurrections’, a new chapter devised by the futuristic director lana wachowski in which it connects the iconic couple with their digital future, in a virtual adventure where it is impossible to distinguish reality from fiction.

The pills in this franchise are taken for pleasure, but also to integrate the future, the metaverse, into a reality that Facebook has begun to offer as a product. For Keanu Reeves, retaking Neo’s odyssey is an act of love, because he has always enjoyed the character, as well as working with him. Carrie Ann Moss and Lana Wachowski. Considered a Renaissance man of his time, the actor is an inveterate creator; poet, motorcycle builder, viticulturist and comic writer who has just published his first book BRZRKR, a story halfway between his life, that of his characters in John Wick and Neo himself from ‘Matrix’ .

A star for three decades who doesn’t play the Hollywood game but who, he says, he has never had “problems with fame.”

What is the legacy of the Matrix?

We are the past of a generation that does not question what is real and what is not real. People of my generation need the thrill of human closeness, but that is not necessary for many young people today. The concept of the metaverse is very old, but getting to live within the metaverse as we are about to do is something current and means a new way of understanding society. The Matrix explained it from the beginning, Lana Wachowski is a visionary.

How did your participation in this new installment come about?

With a call from Lana. She first told me about her idea and then showed me a video of the new technology that she intended to use in the film. Her vision is fascinating because she introduces us to a different cinematographic style. We are a society advancing towards the future by leaps and bounds. In fact, right now we are ahead of science fiction, something that has never happened before.

Has reality ceased to exist?

Technology is able to shape the idea that we have lost the ability to recognize what is real from what is not. It is a very current conversation because realities are being built based on images that do not exist, we believe that someone has done something for false images. It’s a very topical conversation.

25 years have passed and ‘Matrix is ​​also still relevant.

It’s a wonderful concept, although it may not be the right word. Incredible, fantastic, innovative and revolutionary, a film that changes lives, at least mine, and not only personally, but also artistically.

Neo and Trinity’s love story arises in the face of technology, the human aspect remains.

Definitely. I love working with Carrie-Anne Moss. Recreating my character’s love for Trinity moved me, her human connection is very important within the narrative.

We are looking at the possibility of creating digital interpretations that will be used in games within what they call the metaverse.

It is a concept to monetize, without a doubt, but, in my case, I have signed for many years that no one can use my image without consulting me. I saw it coming in the past and I don’t allow its use because I have a contradictory feeling towards those non-real images that are created in the digital universe.

Art is also being transformed with NFTs (Non-Expendable Goods).

The idea of ​​beauty within the aesthetics of art is something natural. Art is going to find its place within this conversation of what is real and what is not real. We’re seeing it with NFTs, my own interpretation is virtual and can be used in other media.

Are we talking about the metaverse, sending digital images of an actor into video games?

Exact. You can create objects or images of people for a movie and then translate those images into a game. Any movie can create its own video game.

He has written his own comic, graphic novel titled BRZRKR. Is it a metaphor for his life?

No not at all. It’s art imitating life, although I think Matt Kindt, the comic’s co-writer, was inspired by moments in my life. This is the origin of a character who, in the first part, talks about his past and, in the second part, talks about his inner life, about love and pain.

Are you talking to Netflix to make it into a series?

There is that possibility. My hope is that it will be an animated series and the character maintains its own rules. We are talking to various animation companies to explore possibilities, we also want to introduce the character into the metaverse and have different creators make a version of the character and the places he inhabits.

The protagonist has something of Wolverine.

He is one of the characters that marked me the most in my childhood. I think Frank Miller’s play on the character is fabulous, and I’ll admit I’ve always been a bit envious of the actors who played that part.

What attracts you to the mutant?

His huge claws, his strength and his sense of honor.

He has made peace with fame.

I’ve never had a problem with fame. The Matrix was an international phenomenon that allowed me creative freedom, that’s something any artist wants.

