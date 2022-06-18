Rheumatologists highlight the importance of bone metabolic management in the patient’s quality of life

Specialists have concluded that the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases should implement a holistic approach.

In rheumatic diseases it is essential to manage bone metabolism. Photo: Shutterstock.

In recent years, the survival of patients with Rheumatology is very high, and the loss of bone density can have serious repercussions on your quality of life.

Dr. Susana Gerechter, specialist in Rheumatology of the Ruber Juan Bravo hospital complex, has affirmed that in rheumatic diseases it is essential to manage the bone metabolism.

“It is essential to make a holistic approach of the patient” affirms, Dr. Gerechter, insisting that it must be implemented from the moment of diagnosis and treatment, She has assured this in a conference that has had the collaboration of Grünenthal to analyze the latest advances and improve the quality of life of the patients.

In recent studies that have shown that inflammation and its mediators are involved in the development of osteoporosis and how the inhibition or attenuation of the inflammatory process can provide effective alternatives for the management of this pathology.

According to the coordinator of the event, “Reumeet has been a novel approach by relating for the first time the involvement of inflammatory pathologies in other bone metabolic pathologies”, in this way, Gerechter has defended that this event supposes “opening new horizons in the specialty, specifically aimed at junior specialists” and has highlighted the importance of bringing together different specialists in Rheumatology to share knowledge.

The director of Medical Affairs of Grünenthal Iberia, Ana Esquivias, also participated in the event, highlighting the importance of improving the management of rheumatic pathologies. “As specialists in the field of pain, at Grünenthal we believe that it is crucial to know the current reality of these pathologies and how their approach helps improve the quality of life of patients who suffer from them”, she specified.

Source consulted here.