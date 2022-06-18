Revealed the name of the daughter of Emma Stone and how it is connected to the family of the actress

It is true that the secrecy that has surrounded Emma Stone’s private life for some time (in fact, she is one of the celebrities who managed to get married without the press knowing) makes it up to her and her husband, comedian Dave McCary, who decide when to give information about themselves. But now a leak has finally been discovered What name have you given your daughter?





The little girl was born on March 13 and both the Oscar winner and the director of several sketches of the Saturday night Live They have taken care to protect their image and privacy. However, the North American portal TMZ It has been done with your birth certificate.

Thus, for example, it has been known how they have decided to baptize their firstborn and the hospital in which the actress gave birth, which was Cedars Sinai, in Los Angeles. The baby’s name is Louise Jean McCarya choice that connects with the Stone family.

And this is not only because her real name is Emily Jean Stone, which also, given that mother and daughter will share a name, but that it comes from earlier in the family tree, because according to the aforementioned media it is about of a tribute to his grandmother Jean Louise.

Neither Emma nor Dave have wanted to comment on it or issue any statement. In fact, and despite the fact that the interpreter has returned to the public eye in the promotion of cruel, his new film about the famous antagonist of 101 Dalmatiansdoes not let loose on his daughter or anything related to his private life.

“Emma is delighted with her baby. She has not wanted to say anything publicly, but she has already told her best friends that she is very well and that she could not be happier. And her relationship with Dave is at a point top, always managing to get a wide smile out of him when he’s by his side,” a source told People last April.