Renowned actor Tom Hanks destroys his own movies: “Horrible”, “Nonsense” and more

Actor Tom Hanks will play a villain for the first time in ‘Elvis’, and in an interview he reviewed some of the key roles of his career and not only his filmography but also the sentimental memory of his viewers in the last 40 years

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Tom Hanks actor The Da Vinci Code, He joked with journalists about a fact that can be verified throughout his career and that is that he always plays good person roles “My current plan is to go to Australia to work with Baz Luhrmann”, he announced about his next role for the biographical film by Elvis Presley. “I will play Colonel Tom Parker and silence all your stupid questions about why I never do bad.”

Two years later, the film is about to be released (it will be June 24 in Spain), Tom Hanks the actor of the film The Code Gives Vinci Regarding his new character, he makes an important nuance since he will play the one who is considered the villain in the shadow of Elvis’s life: “He is not evil, he is just wrong,” he declared in The New York Times.

In recent weeks he has made controversial statements about his films but it is something that Tom Hanks He has been doing his entire career, we leave you some of his opinions about his films:

Philadelphia (1993)

The actor’s first Oscar The Da Vinci Code He got it for playing a lawyer who contracted AIDS and was fired for the same reason, since fiction lives in a time when the disease carried a complex social stigma. In the documentary The Hidden Celluloid (1995), Tom Hanks spoke about the impact of the role and that film on the perception of AIDS: “My screen personality was not threatening. That gay man with AIDS was not scary in part because the little Tom Hanks play the role.” However, he acknowledged to The New York Times that the current circumstances would make it impossible to shoot that same movie: “Could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia now? No, and rightly so. Philadelphia’s goal was not to be scary. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie was that I was playing a gay man. We’ve gotten past that and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man.”

Forest Gump (1994)

This movie starring Tom Hanks was turned into a pop artifact as it became a huge box-office hit in its year sweeping the Oscars. Forrest Gump is considered a sensitive film and inferior to Pulp Fiction, its competitor at the Oscars at the time. This is how the actor recognizes The Da Vinci Code: “The problem with Forrest Gump is that he made a billion dollars. If we had made a successful movie, Bob [Zemeckis, el director] and I would have been geniuses. But because we made a wildly successful movie, we were evil geniuses. Is it a big problem? No, but there are books of the greatest movies of all time, and Forrest Gump doesn’t show up because, oh, it’s that cheesy nostalgia fest. Every year there’s an article about ‘the film that should have won best picture that year’ and it’s always Pulp Fiction. Which is a masterpiece, no doubt.”

Source: Twitter

Tom Hanks told The New York Times about his character in The Da Vinci Code: “The aftermath of Robert Langdon. The Da Vinci Code was nonsense. Those delightful treasure hunts are as true to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage. All we were doing was promising a distraction. There is nothing wrong with a good deal, as long as it is a good deal. When we made the third movie [Inferno, 2016]We proved that it was not such a good deal. But let me tell you something else about The Da Vinci Code. It was my forty-something birthday. We were shooting in the Louvre at night. I changed my pants in front of the Mona Lisa! They brought me a birthday cake in the Great Hall! Who can have that experience?