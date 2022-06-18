Reese Witherspoon’s emotional reaction to director Jean-Marc Vallée’s death

After learning of the unfortunate death of the director Jean-Marc Vallee At just 58 years old, one of his most important friends and colleagues in his career has probably been the most affected along with the family of the Canadian filmmaker.

Reese witherspoonwho has worked with Vallée both in film and on television, has been one of the first to show her sadness at the news of his death: “My heart is broken. My friend. Love you“The actress shared on her Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon’s farewell message to Jean-Marc Vallée cinemania

Witherspoon met Jean-Marc Vallée during the filming of Free Soulfor which he received his second Oscar nomination – the first was for on the tightrope– and in which Laura Dern also worked. The three would later coincide in Big Little Lies, series of HBO that both starred and in which Jean-Marc Vallée was in charge of production and direction of several of the episodes, in addition to bearing his indistinguishable stamp in the assembly of the series.

Author of more than ten films -among them great gems such as CR.AZY, Dallas Buyers Club either Demolitionas well as its own Wild soul-, Jean-Marc Vallée was known for his good relationship with actors, hence he got great performances not only from Witherspoon, but also from Matthew McConaughey Y Jared Leto, who won the Oscar for their respective performances in the film. A great director and without a doubt an irreparable loss for the world of cinema and television.

