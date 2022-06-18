Reese Witherspoon will be a 40-year-old mother in ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Disdainful though the critics were in 2001, nothing could stop A very legal blonde It was a cult movie. Directed by Robert Luketic and starring Reese witherspoon as the idealistic Elle Woods, the comedy continued two years later in A very legal blonde 2, finishing off a cultural phenomenon that would also jump onto the stage in the form of a musical. Over time, these films have been vindicated for their fun and feminist impetus, so that at some point someone in Hollywood had to put two and two together to release a new sequel. In 2018 the matter began to move, with Witherspoon committing to star in it again.

Since then the project has progressed slowly but surely, and has hired as scriptwriters Mindy Kalling Y Dan Goor. MGM has set a tentative release date for May 2022although apparently the script has not yet finished writing. pamela abbystudio executive, has recently been interviewed by The Hollywood Reporterand in addition to stating that Kaling and Goor would deliver the script in the coming weeks, he has given a couple of details about what he would show us A very legal blonde 3. “It is really happening. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are writing her now to star Reese.” says Abdy enthusiastically.

“We are developing it all together. What is Elle Woods like at 40? Well, a mother with a flourishing career. We hope to have the script out sometime in the first quarter.” That’s right: in the third installment of A very legal blonde Elle Woods will be 40 years old and have a successful career after practicing both law and politics, as well as being a mother. Abdy has not elaborated on whether Woods would still be married to Emmett (luke wilson), but rumors have already spread that the plan is for this character to reappear. As would also happen with the Paulette Bonafonte who played Jennifer Coolidgelately very much in vogue thanks to The White Lotus.

It is to be hoped that filming will begin soon. A very legal blonde 3as the rest of the team materializes beyond the presence of Witherspoon and the writers.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.