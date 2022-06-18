Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher bring back the spirit of the romantic comedies of the 2000s in their first movie for Netflix

Despite having been two of the most prolific actors of the early 2000s, especially within the world of romantic comedy, Reese witherspoon Y Ashton Kutcher they had never worked together. Until today. Netflix has announced that they will be the protagonists of one of his next films, Your Place or Minein which, in addition to their names, some of the best in the romantic comedy of two decades ago stand out.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

It is practically impossible not to think about The Holidayby Nancy Meyers, when the synopsis of Your Place or Mine. Two lifelong friends living on opposite coasts of the United States switch houses for a week when something completely unexpected happens that disrupts all their plans.. She is about to achieve the great dream of her life and he will lend himself to take care of her teenage son. The film will be a Netflix own production and can be seen in a few months on the platform. The news has been given exclusively by the specialized portal dead line and it is important, in addition to bringing together two of the most seasoned Hollywood stars in comedy, for being Ashton Kutcher’s first feature film in seven yearsfrom his work on the latest version of the musical annie.