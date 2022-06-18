Recommended movies to watch as a family for Father’s Day, which is your favorite? | Television | Entertainment

These comedies Y dramas they celebrate fathers in all their wacky, affectionate glory. Whatever title you choose, we are sure it will make your dad feel special.

1. Finding Nemo (2003)

The winning film Academy Award follow MarlinAlbert Brooks), a worried clownfish trying to find his missing son, Nemo (alexander gould), after it is captured by divers and tamed as a pet. Marlin goes to great lengths to reunite with her son, proving that parents will stop at nothing to protect their children.

Available in Disney+.

two. The big fish (2003)

Many will definitely relate to this story if they ever suspected that their father has told some white lies about his past. In the film, a journalist named William (billy crudup) travels to Alabama to spend time with his sick father. While there, he struggles to figure out which parts of his father’s exaggerated stories (Ewan McGregor) are true.

Available in hbo max.

3. Looking for happiness (2006)

Take the tissues, because this touching drama will make you cryIt doesn’t matter if you’ve already seen it. Based on the true story of Chris Gardnera businessman who had previously battled homelessness while raising a young child, the film chronicles his efforts to get a job and ensure a better life for your child. Will Smith gives an Oscar-worthy performance as Gardner, while his real-life son, jadenplays his son in the film.

Available in Netflix.

Four. No refunds (2013)

Another moving example of a father’s devotion to his daughter, delivered in the form of comedy by the Mexican Eugenio Derbez, who is Valentín, a typical womanizer from Acapulco, until an ex-partner, the American Julie, leaves a baby for him at the door of his house. Searching for the girl’s mother in Los Angeles, Valentin ends up finding a new home for himself and his newly discovered daughter, Maggie. Valentin, an unlikely father figure, raises the little girl as his daughter and best friend.

Available in Netflix.

5. king richard (2021)

In this hard-hitting biopic, Will Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena, who walked right into the rich white world of professional tennis and punched him in the face, metaphorically speaking, of course. Smith won an Oscar for the role, which you may not remember was a low-key affair compared to the incident he starred in at the ceremony with Chris Rock.

Available in hbo max.

6. Mrs. Doubtfire: Daddy forever (1993)

Daniel Hillard (robin-williams) is a classic example of how far would a father go to spend more quality time with his children. With the help of his brother, Daniel hatches an elaborate plan in which he poses as an older nanny, Mrs. Doubtfire, and tricks his ex-wife into hiring him. He manages to pull it off at first, but things get complicated for Daniel when his personal life begins to conflict with Mrs. Doubtfire’s.

Available in Disney+.

7. Definitely Maybe (2008)

You may have asked your father about the first time he met your mother, but we bet he never told the story this way. Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds), who is in the midst of getting a divorce, decides to tell her daughter (abigail breslin) the story of how he fell in love with his mother. The only catch? He refuses to use real names, so his daughter has to guess which woman in the story becomes his wife.

Available in AppleTV.

8. My girlfriend’s family (2000)

Greg Focker (ben stiller) knows the parents of his girlfriend, whom he wants to ask for her hand. The father turns out to be any boyfriend’s worst nightmare: a guy overprotective who colludes with the world to get rid of his beloved daughter’s foolish fiancé. The basic premise took on a fun new meaning when Robert De Niroone of the most prominent badasses in cinema, joined the project.

Available in AppleTV.

9. the father of the bride (1991)

George Banks (Steve Martin) knows very well how difficult it is for parents to let go of their precious little girls. When her daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams), shares the news of their engagement, he’s not too thrilled about having to lose her. A favorite for the non-stop laughter and the sweet and sentimental moments between father and daughter.

film for rent at Amazon-Prime.

10. A cool dad (1999)

At 32, Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler) is the definition of a slacker, and he has no intention of changing. That is, until his girlfriend leaves him for an older man. In a desperate attempt to win her back, he decides to adopt a 5-year-old boy (Cole Sprouse). But things don’t go exactly as he expected. Along the way, he learns that growing up is not as bad as he thought and that facet as a father has more satisfaction than he imagined.

movie for rent in Amazon-Prime Y AppleTV.

eleven. training dad (2007)

The life of star athlete Joe Kingman (Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson) is turned upside down when he finds out he has an 8-year-old daughter named Peyton Kelly (madison pettis) from his previous marriage. Johnson and Pettis are so charming in this comedy that makes you laugh out loud.

Available in Disney+.

12. daddy’s war (2015)

Brad Whittaker (Will Ferrell) is determined to be a good father to his two stepsons, but when his wife’s ex-husband, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg), reappears, only fuels Brad’s feelings of insecurity. Will she be able to outshine Dusty and finally gain the approval of children?

In Amazon-Prime Y hbo max.

13. cheaper per dozen (2003)

It’s the movie that will make your dad the most grateful he doesn’t have more than a dozen kids. Steve Martin (again) and Bonnie Hunt they are Tom and Kate Baker, parents raising 12, yes, 12 children. But when the family moves and Kate has to go on a book tour, Tom is left alone to look after the kids. Naturally, a series of misadventures happen, one after another.

Available in Disney+.

14. They are like children (2010)

After 30 years, five friends (Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade Y Rob Schneider) and their families gather for the ultimate 4th of July holiday getaway. Together they overcome the challenges of adulthood while remembering that dads can still have fun. And a lot!

Available in Netflix.

fifteen. daddy’s nursery (2003)

A happy family movie that the little ones can also enjoy. It is starring Eddie Murphy (Charlie) and Jeff Garlin (Phil), who play two parents who open their own daycare after losing their jobs. However, Charlie struggles to keep the business afloat, and it certainly doesn’t help that his main competitor is trying to shut them down.

Available in Netflix.

Bonus track: Marley and Me (2008)

Happy Father’s Day to all dog dads! For many, the honest answer to delaying parenthood is “not feeling prepared enough.” However John Grogan (Owen Wilson) begins to pave the way, without knowing it, when he gives a puppy to his wife (Jennifer Aniston). The antics of Marley, who turns into a 100-pound dog without a shred of discipline, don’t just provide John with material for his newspaper column. As the Grogans mature and have children of their own, Marley, the world’s most impulsive dog, came into their lives to leave them important. unconditional love lessons.

Available in Netflix, Amazon-Prime Y Disney+.