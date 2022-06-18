Radamel Falcao is offered to play in Toluca and America

Stove football is at its strongest, almost a fortnight before the BBVA MX LeagueRumors, possible low and high are still the order of the day, this time the name of Radamel Falcao came up, who was offered to soccer clubs in Mexico.

There is talk of two specific teams that would have the name of the Colombian player on the table, the Toluca and Americathese squads are in urgent need of a lethal centre-forward.

Chapter 4: Rise to Glory | The day that changed history

Toluca would be interested in the services of the “Tigre”, because with information from our collaborator David Medrano The agency that has Radamel Falcao would have communicated directly with the management of the Mexican team.

“Aware that Toluca wants a level forward center, a cartel, the people of the company GestiFut which is the company of the Portuguese Jorge Mendez and it is one of the most important players in the world communicated directly with the people of Toluca to offer the services of Radamel Falcao”David Medrano commented on his twitter.

Given this offer

Toluca

would be studying a possible incorporation of the 36-year-old Colombian striker, however, Medrano commented that the choricero team has other options, after the transfer of

Luuk de Jong.



America could be another destination for Radamel Falcao

Other versions point out that the America It could be a destination for Falcao, because according to information from ESPN, the Colombian would welcome playing with the “Eagles.”

It may interest you:

Ambriz denies that Toluca had signed a contract for Luuk de Jong



Radamel Falcao’s career as a professional

One of the last figures in Colombia, Radamel Falcao began his career at Lanceros Boyaca in 1999, then played for River Plate, a team that was the showcase to make the leap to Europe with Porto, then moved to Atlético de Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Monaco, Galatasaray and Rayo Vallecano; With his team he played the 2018 Russia World Cup.

It may interest you:

Date and time of the Champions Weekend Atlas vs Cruz Azul

