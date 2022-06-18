Pure talent: the surprising appearance of Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in a video clip

Although it is one of the daughters of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who has stood out the mostShiloh Nouvel has a talent that is not very well known, but that was revealed by a video shared on YouTube by the Los Angeles choreographer Hamilton Evans, with a recording in which his moves while dancing to Doja Cat’s new song, “Vegas.” The 16-year-old was born in Namibia and is also a star. “Shilo Pitt” stands out at a moment in the video in which she goes to the center and performs her routine with great energy while two other dancers accompany her.

In the clip, her hair is tied up and her black T-shirt is from the Beatles. She shocks everyone, her other classmates watch carefully not to miss any of her moves on stage at the Millennium Dance Complex in Studio City. What gives clues Shilo’s closeness to the cameras since she was a child is the strong eye contact she makes in the recording, since her eyes reflect an intense gaze and she does not take it off while she executes her steps.

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie surprises with her talent

This is a little known talent of Shilohhe is fascinated by urban dancing and performing on stage and the technique he demonstrates is not recent, but rather, according to Us Weekly, He has attended classes for several years. “In her dance community she has made friends and everyone is in group chats and sharing her favorite things,” a source stated in an article published on June 8.

So the followers of the ex-partner’s daughter should not be surprised if she decides to become a professional in the future. This is not the first time that he shows his movements, since on May 22 another routine of his class appeared, but on that occasion with the Lizzo song “About Damn Time”.

Shiloh Pitt shone dancing to a Christina Aguilera song

Another aspect that draws attention is the young woman’s teacher, since the 33-year-old choreographer is also a Buddhist healer. Her YouTube account has more than 646,000 followers.

The acting career of the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt often appears at public events with her mother AFP Agency

Shilo has also participated on the big screen, since she played Carolina as her father’s daughter, Brad Pitt, in The curious Case of Benjamin Button. She also voiced a character in the film Kung Fu Panda 3.

The first time the young woman grabbed the headlines was when she showed herself in an androgynous style and Angelina told Vanity Fair that she wanted to be a boy, while her father stated that he just wanted to be called John. Since then, her style has been very versatile on the red carpets she has walked on.

Brad Pitt with Maddox, Pax and Shiloh at the premiere of Unbroken Getty Images

The ex-partner could come to trial soon, since Brad filed documents against Angelina after she sold shares of her wine company, Château Miraval, without your permission. Both were married in 2014, but their separation came years later. Brangelina, as the press called them, also had other children: Maddox, 20; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who are almost 14 years old.