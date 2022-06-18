Prices, versions and equipment in Mexico

Chirey announced his arrival at Mexico For several months, they told us about their plans for the future and even about the models they want to bring to Mexico, but what they never told us about were the prices of their products. Well, the wait is over, a few minutes ago they published the prices from his Chirey Tiggo 7 Pro for Mexico.





on video

A compact SUV that appears to be bigger

The Tiggo 7 Pro has already passed through our garage where we were able to get up close to one of the brand’s proposals for Mexico and that from the beginning, we believe that it will be the model that will generate the most sales while the others arrive. The Tiggo 7 Pro will measure only 4.5 meters longexactly what is needed to fight against SEAT Ateca, Volkswagen Taos, Mazda CX-30, Honda HR-V, and Toyota Corolla Cross.

In person, the Tiggo 7 Pro makes great use of its boxy lines and the proportions of its character elements to make us believe that it is a considerably larger model, you would think that it is closer to the size of a Tiguan or CR-V than of a Taos. Headlights and skulls, LED, wheels of up to 18″panoramic roof and various chrome contrasts give it a simple, but not sober, image, as well as being contrasted with adventurous details to go with the trends of the moment.

An interior that if you saw with the logos covered, you would believe that it is from a brand from another country

Until now, the Chinese representation of cars in Mexico has accustomed us to simple finishes, somewhat extravagant designs and assemblies with the possibility of improvement, however, the interior of the two Chirey models, including this Tiggo 7 Pro, are simply on another level. . In fact, you could confuse them with those from brands like KIA, Nissan or some Hondas.

As for equipment we can find things like: 10.25″ touch screen compatible with CarPlay and Android Auto, instrument panel with 7″ color screen, dual-zone automatic air conditioning with touch controls, front seats with electric adjustment, synthetic leather upholstery, wireless charger for smartphones, electric trunk and electric equipment for windows and mirrors.

In securityyou can mount up to 6 airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill climb assistant, low tire pressure alert, reverse camera and high definition 360º vision with very good 3D rendering quality.

custom punch

Under the hood Tiggo 7 Pro will wear a 4 cylinder turbocharged engine and 1.5 liters with 154 hp and 169 lb-ft pair tied to a box CVT which will give you front-wheel drive. It will also have independent suspension on both axles, as well as disc brakes.

Chirey revealed the price range that will go from $495,000 to $555,000 pesosHowever, they have not detailed how many versions there will be or what team will be assigned to each one. As soon as that information is released we will update this note.