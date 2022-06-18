Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is how the exchange rate woke up
Today Saturday June 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3398 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 20.3589 pesos per unit.
Dollar price in banks mexicans:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3589 – Sell: $20.3589
- HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
- Banamex: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $21.10
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.84
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.60
- IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.92
- Monex: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.42
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.19
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $21.10
- Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.90
As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,162 with a downtrend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $21.37 pesos, for $24.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
