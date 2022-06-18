Premier League, the history seen through the anthems of the clubs

After last week’s journey among the songs and illustrious fans of Italian teams, today it’s time to fly in Premier League. In England, the homeland of football as we know it today, music and football run along the same track, forming the two passionate faces of the English.

As for the A leaguehere is an overview of the anthems of the teams of Premier League and their fans from the musical world.

THE GALLAGHER BROTHERS AND THE MANCHESTER SOUND

“Blue moon, you saw me standing alone whitout a dream in my heart, without a love of my own”

Let’s start with Champions of England 2022the Manchester City from Pep Guardiola. In the now famous Etihad Stadiumas well as in the historical Maine Roadthe fans of Citizens they have always shown a strong bond with the team, despite the glory coming only recently with the sheikhs.

The historic hymn of the Sky Blues is “Blue Moon” melancholic ballad dating back to 1934, which over the years has been revisited several times (by names of the caliber of She Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley). The piece, sweet and plaintive, becomes a heroic cry, sung with a truly commendable transport by the fans. The latest version, the one currently used at home City is that of 2011 dei Beady Eyethe band formed by Liam Gallagher in the 2000s.

Own Liamtogether with his brother Noelrepresent two of the most avid fans of the club, so much so that one of the most famous concerts of the Oasis it is precisely the double evening at Maine Road of April 1996.

A little over a year earlier i Gallaghernow well known, they decide to write a song for their beloved Manchester City (who at that time struggled not to get off the Premier League): it was born like this “Acquiesce”. The song is still today one of the most loved of the English band, a perfect mix between the voices of the two singers, but with the Cityin the end it will never have anything to do.

There are other songs by Oasis that resonate toEtihadabove all “Wonderwall” And “Roll With It”two other hits from the band.

Among the famous fans of the Sky Blues the two components of the Smiths, Johnny Marr And Mike Joycein addition to the guitarist of Cult, Billy Duffy.

IN ANFIELD WE WALK TOGETHER

“At the end of a storm there’s a golden sky and the sweet silver song of a lark”

After Manchesterhere we are in the splendid Liverpool.

Talk about the hymn of the gods Reds it is almost useless, as we are talking about one of the most covered songs of the ‘900: “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. Born in 1945, for the musical “Carousel”the version used for Anfield is that of Gerry and the Pacemakersband coming right from Liverpooldated 1963.

Curiously, at the time the band was the main rival of Beatles on the English music scene. Of the most influential group of that period only Ringo Starr admitted a sympathy for the Redsfew years ago.

Of note, among the most famous fans of the Liverpool, Elvis Costello, Gary Barlow of the Take That, Ronan Keating And Mel C. of the Spice Girls.

A VERY LONG LIST

“We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley, Wembley, Wembley”

Despite it United is one of the most followed teams in Premier League and around the world, the anthem remains the standard “Glory, Glory Man United”, typical stadium choir of the ‘900, without particular flashes. All this despite among the fans of Red Devils there are a long list of sensational names from a musical point of view. Starting from Ian Brown of the Stone Roses, Richard Ashcroft of the Verve, Ritchie Blackmore of the Deep Purple, Thom Yorke of the Radiohead, Morrissey And Justin Timberlakeup to Mick Hucknallwho called his band Simply Red to pay homage to the colors of the Manchester United.

THE WAR OF THE DISCS

“Here at the Bridge whether rain or fine we can shine all the time”

The final of Champions League of 2021 has put in front Manchester City And Chelsea, in a projection of another challenge in which the two teams were the supporting element. In the second half of the 90s, in fact, the Britpop Waramong the already mentioned Oasis, Citizens to the core, and the Londoners Blurfans of the Chelsea.

The leader of the Blur, Damon Albarn he never hid his passion for i Bluesso much so that he appears with the club shirt at some concerts and is still a regular presence in Stamford Bridge.

In the London stadium the official anthem of the Chelsea is “Blue Is The Color”, a song from 1972 that fully reflects the club’s values. Other songs sung at the stadium are “Carefree”“We all follow the Chelsea “ And “Ten Men Went to Mow ”.

Among the famous fans of the London club we have Brian Adams, Dave Gahan and the lamentation Andy Fletcher of the Depeche Mode, Geri Halywell, Billy Idol, Justin Chandelor of the Tool And Paul Simonon of the Clash.

HOUSE GUNNERS

“Arsenal we’re on your side, our love we can not hide, our hearts are open wide for nobodyelse but you”

Moving north of London we arrive atEmirates Stadiumhome ofArsenal.

THE Gunners propose as a hymn “Arsenal, We’re On Your Side”one of the best known pieces also in Italy.

Among the fans ofArsenal we find some of the most famous musicians of the ‘900, starting with Roger Waters and David Gilmour of the Pink Floydpassing through Roger Daltrey of the Who, Roger Taylor of the Queen (a lot of Roger), Johnny Lindon of the Sex Pistolsthe Spandau Ballet and two big names from abroad: Angus Young of the AC / DC And Benny Anderson of the ABBA.

BUBBLES IN THE WIND

“They fly so high, nearly reach the sky, then like my dreams they fade and die”

Before they flew into the wonderful Upton Parknow the bubbles are hovering in the London sky of London Stadiumthe new home of the West Ham. In the background, today as then, the notes of “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles”which accompanies the 1920s Hammers in the field.

Among the illustrious fans of the West Ham appear the Iron Maiden, Katy Perry And Dave Grohl of the Nirvana and gods Foo Fighters.

HEART OF LION

“We are the voice of claret and blue, our victory song is sung for you so lead us on to glory, we’ll battle with you all the way”

Turning to Birmingham we find the wonderful Villa Parkhome ofAston Villa.

The club anthem is “Lion Hearts”which in the pit of the stadium becomes truly suggestive and becomes one of the most beautiful choirs inEngland.

Among the fans of the Clarets and Blue appear i Black Sabbathnatives of Birminghamwith Ozzy Osbourne And Toni Iommi often spotted at the Villa Park and mourns her Amy Winehouse.

THE MOST ANCIENT HYMN

“Oh me lads, you should’ve seen us gannin ‘, passing the folks along the road just as they were stannin'”

To the St. James Park the supporters of the Newcastle boasts one of the oldest anthems in football, a late 19th century folk song written by George Ridley. But “The Blaydon Races” it is much more, a sense of belonging, a scream that i Magpies they will never stop singing their hearts out.

Another song widely used by fans bianconeri is “I’m Coming Home Newcastle”a folk ballad that beautifully recounts the English city, seen through the eyes of a melancholy emigrant.

There are two reference names in the world of music as regards the Newcastleor Brian Johnson of the AC / DC And Stingleader of the Police.

JOINED BY SATCHMO

Despite the very close date of birth, Leicester And Southampton they are two very different teams. The Foxes are the emblem ofEngland central, specialized in the textile sector, rose to prominence with the resounding victory in Premier League license plate Claudio Ranieriwhile I Saints I am the light of the port city of Southamptonan important stopover in the past.

The two teams, however, are united by a great from the past, Louis Armstrong; yes, the American jazzman.

The anthems of the two clubs, in fact, are both songs of the legendary Satchmothe famous “When The Saints Go Marching In” for the Southampton And “When You’re Smiling” for the Leicestera song also used in many advertisements.

Among the illustrious fans of the two teams, they stand out Will Championdrummer of Coldplayfixed presence at St. Mary’s And Sergio Pizzornoleader of the Kasabianwith the heart divided in half between Foxes and the Genoa.

THE OTHERS

Let’s start fromEvertonwith i Toffes who sing “We’re Forever Everton”, led by Graham’s voice Gouldman. Among the illustrious fans stands out Paul McCartney of the Beatles.

Turning to the Leeds we have “Marchin On Togheter”written by Les Reed And Barry Manson and sung by the 1972 team, when the Whites they were one of the strongest teams in Premier League.

THE Chumbawambai Kaiser Chiefs And Mel B of the Spice are avid fans of the Leeds.

TO Selhurst Parkon the other hand, it is the Dave Clark Five with theirs “Glad All Over”, in a magical atmosphere. Among the fans we point out Bill Wymanof the Rolling Stones And Liam Neeson (I am, he’s not a singer, but it’s better not to make him angry).

For the Tottenhamon the other hand, the song is very similar to that of the Manchester Unitedonly the club name changes (“Glory, Glory Tottenham Hotspur”). The fans of the Lilywhites they also sing “When The Spurs Go Marching In”, taking up the passage from Armstrong mentioned above.

The newly promoted Nottingham Forestinstead, enters the field on the notes of “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” song written during the Second World War by a Cherokee Indian, splendid like few others and to be listened to absolutely among the fans of the Garibaldi Reds, just got back in Premier League.

Finally, we close with the Wolveswhich in addition to counting among its fans Robert Plant And Jimmy Page (yes, half of the Led Zeppelin), they edited a song by Jeff Beck as a hymn. From “Hi Ho Silver Lining” to “Hi Ho Wolverhampton”in one of the funniest word changes ever.