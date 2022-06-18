Plaintiff in case against Johnny Depp would be lying, witness appears in favor of the actor

A few days ago, it became known that Johnny Depp would have to face a new legal process against him, this time because a former partner accused him of having beaten him during a 2017 filming.

This is Gregg Brooks, who served as location manager on the tape ‘City of Lies’, who claimed that Depp hit him twice.

Everything would have started because he told the famous and the director, Brad Furman, that a scene was not workingso he went to look for a policeman, after the actor yelled at him that he would give him 100 thousand dollars if he hit him.

Depp’s ex-partner would have been fired from the filmas he allegedly refused to sign a waiver of his right to sue the incident.

Nevertheless, it is said that the famous has great possibilities of coming out triumphant of said demandbecause a witness appeared who denied that things had happened as Brooks claims.

The actor would have already been defended by a former partner

Is about Emma Danoff, the script supervisor of ‘City of Lies’who according to Upsocl, has details and even evidence of what would have happened that day.

Recently, Danoff reported that what really happened was that Brooks insulted an African-American woman with comments such as “racist and derogatory”, which would have triggered the fury of Johnny Depp.

According to the woman’s story, andThe ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor was only defending women and he said to Gregg, “You can’t talk to her like that. Do you think she’s less than you? Who do you think you are?”

According to the DNA Radio protal, Emma Danoff testified in court that Johnny Depp he did not hit Gregg Brooks or offer him money to hit him back.

The script supervisor confirmed that she has at least 40 photographs that could prove that Brook’s accusation is unfounded, so the trial could not take place either.

Johnny Depp has not said anything about the legal processHowever, it has already been reported that he will be defended by the same legal team that he had with Amber Heard, that is, by Camille Vasquez.