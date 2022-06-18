Pique has never betrayed Shakira: a storm hits the couple

In these days Gerard Piqué finds himself in the crosshairs of media attention from all over the world following the alleged betrayal carried out against the singer Shakira … and if it were all different from what was told?

They are weeks of true leave for the couple formed by Shakira And Pique, as two have officially confirmed the end of their relationship with the intention of separating. Various rumors have thus overwhelmed the couple with lots of testimonies from women who said they were ready to tell what really happened with Piqué during his relationship with singer Shakira.

Recently, however, new news has cast a shadow on the famous love story … referring to the possibility that the goalkeeper would never cheat on his partner, but agreements on their love but were very different from what they revealed.

The truth about Piqué’s betrayal to Shakira

According to what was announced by various gossip magazines, it would seem that Gerard Piqué was discovered by a private investigator intent on relating with a mistress with whom he would also have built a relationship parallel to that with the singer Shakira.

The artist, after discovering his partner’s lison, would thus have decided to permanently interrupt their relationship, separating after 10 long years love. A final farewell enough to convince the goalkeeper to leave the house he shared with Shakira and return to the old apartment where he lived before the arrival of both of his children. However, all this does not end here, given that some magazines have referred to another truth relating to the alleged betrayal that he would have carried out against his partner.

“They were an open couple”

To talk like this about what is happening between Shakira And Pique it was the reporter José Antonio Avilesduring the television broadcast Viva la vida.

Aviles, therefore, people very close to the couple released the following statement in relation to the way in which Shakira and Piqué and now lived their relationship: “Three years ago they went through a crisis, which was overcome when they decided to become an open couple“.