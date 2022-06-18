Pete Davidson net worth: the fortune of the comedian and boyfriend of Kim Kardashian

Peter Davidson is an American comedian best known for being a part of “Saturday Night Live” and for being the youngest member of the cast in season 40. In addition, he is famous for dating many famous women, such as Ariana Grande and currently with the socialite Kim Kardashian.

Pete Michael Davidson was born on November 16, 1993 in Staten Island. He is the son of Amy and Scott Matthew Davidson.

His younger sister is named Casey. Her father’s death on 9-11

The father died on September 11, when Pete was seven years old. His father was a firefighter in New York and he was last seen running towards the Marriott Trade Center just before it collapsed.

The loss affected Pete so much, that he later displayed his grief by acting out in school, frequently getting into trouble.

He later revealed that he fought with suicidal thoughts and Kid Cudi’s music saved his life.

In 2012, he graduated from Xaverian High School and entered St. Francis College, but dropped out after one semester to pursue comedy.

Career

His first screen appearance was in Failosophy, a series of mtv sitcom. After that, he appeared on different reality shows until he landed his first televised standup show on Gotham Comedy Live, a comedy show featuring up-and-coming comedians.

He then made other stand-up appearances and had a brief stint on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” before landing a spot on “Saturday night Live” as a cast member.

Of the youngest members on SNL

His first show was on SNL’s 40th season premiere on September 27, 2014.

Being 20 years old, Pete was one of the youngest cast members of all time, as well as the first cast member born in the ’90s.

His debut season performance garnered critical acclaim, and Davidson is often praised for engaging with audiences and poking fun at sensitive and taboo subjects, even subjects that are dangerously close to his own life and emotions, such as the 9/11 attacks.

Davidson filmed his first stand up special for Comedy Central in April 2016.

Salary at Saturday Night

As a main cast member, Pete earns $15,000 per episode he appears in. Assuming he makes at least one appearance in all 21 episodes per year, Pete would earn around $315,000 per year from SNL.

While the highest paid cast members earn $25,000 per episode, roughly $500,000 per year.

Personal life

Pete became famous for getting engaged to Ariana Grande in the summer of 2018, but they called off the engagement in the fall of 2019. And he is currently dating the world’s most famous socialite, Kim Kardashian, and despite the fact that she is 13 years older than him, their relationship has been consolidated and they look very happy together.

How much is Pete Davidson’s fortune?

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, Pete has a net worth of $8 million.