Pepe ‘El Habichuela’, a comic book hero in the new adventure of Super Joven

Evaristo Martinez



super youngthe hero from Almería with the only superpowers of his quixotic innocence and endearing clumsiness, come back in a new comic. And he doesn’t do it alone. The creator of him Rafa Amat ‘AleS’ (Almería, 1973), has paired him with a unique Sancho: José Galera Balazote, or as he was known in the world of cinema: Pepe ‘El Habichuela’.

The fictional character and the flesh and blood, the “extra par excellence” of the golden years of filming in Almeríain definition of Juanen Pérez Miranda, from Almeriacineshare vignettes on ‘In search of the lost bean’a comic that will be released next fall after completing a crowdfunding campaign on the Verkami platform.

Pepe ‘El Habichuela’ has already slipped into the pages of the previous installment of Super Joven, ‘Return to the West’, set in Almería in the 1960s and during the filming of ‘Hasta que su hora’ arrived. But now he does not do it glancing but as the “leading thread” of an adventure in which, in the style of the Mortadelo and Filemón comics, the characters must complete a mission: recover the extra’s photo albumwho rubbed shoulders with Brigitte Bardot, Anthony Quinn, Sancho Gracia, Terence Hill, Yul Brynner and many others.

“An album that really existed otherwise. Both Superjoven and Pepe will travel in their private DeLorean, a Seat 124, back in time visiting different shootings in which he participated and recomposing that photographic album“, details ‘AleS’ in an interview with LA VOZ.

The comic title’s reference to celluloid’s most famous archaeologist is obvious. “Perhaps ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ is the film most remembered by Almerian. It was the last big blockbuster in these lands until ‘Exodus’ and ‘Game of Thrones’, which arrived almost thirty years later. And it was also the last film in which Pepe ‘El Habichuela took part“, Explains the cartoonist and screenwriter.

But Steven Spielberg’s film is not, by far, the only one that will appear in the comic: for its pages, Superjoven and ‘El Habichuela’ will be dropped, with unexpected consequences, for the filming of ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’, ‘Until his time came’, ‘Patton’ or ‘Conan the barbarian’… “In addition, there are references to many other lesser-known titles like ‘Shalako’ or ‘Taste of Vengeance’. And Pepe participated in all of them, eye.”

comic archeology

In the style of the hero of the whip, Superjuvenile carries out an ‘archaeological’ work. “As we know, Almería is the land of cinema… And he wants recover a little that cinematographic past of Almería that is sometimes so unknown. Not everyone knows, for example, that ‘Patton’ was shot here. We are talking about a film that has won 7 Oscars”, points out ‘AleS’.

And he knows very well what he is talking about: the ‘bruguerian’ comedy of Superjoven is mixed with a tender nostalgic look that does not evade historical rigor. “These comics – the previous one was already – are laborious. very industrious. A whole year of a lot of work, with hard documentation work behind it, both graphically and with real data and anecdotes. And all of this has to be fitted into the story, and on top of that add a pinch of humor”.

Super Joven and Pepe El Habichuela with Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, Sean Connery and Vic Armstrong, in one of the passages from the comic.

Because Superyoung, what He already suffered in ‘Regreso al Oeste’ the wrath of Sergio Leone himselfcontinue being “the usual asshole”. “At the end of the comic, Steven Spielberg himself compares him a bit with Indiana Jones, and it is that Indy is something of a disaster: wherever he goes he destroys everything, although in the end it ends well”, reflects Rafa Amat.

Of the 44 pages that ‘In search of the lost bean’ will have, and through which they will appear Clint Eastwood. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Peter O’Toole, Claudia Cardinale, John Milius, George C. Scott, and Omar Sharifamong others, the author keeps the chapter dedicated to ‘Conan the barbarian’. “Are four intense pages with some very funny gags, I think (laughs). On some pages there are up to five or six jokes and that Not even Maestro Ibáñez has done it. (more laughter).”

More Super Young

Conceived as a trilogy, along the lines of ‘Back to the Future’, Super Joven will have fuel for another trip that will have the Civil War as its background. “Will be called ‘Superyoung: 1937’ and will pick up the tragic episode of the Desbandá. Will be like a ‘Choose your own adventure’ where the reader can choose what decision Superyoung makes at each moment“, reveals ‘AleS’.

And beyond glimpses a fourth albumfocused on the filming of ‘Death had a price’.

‘Superyoung: In Search of the Lost Bean’which has had more than 110 patrons whose contributions will be devoted almost entirely to publishing the comic, will be published in october. “There will be signing sessions in specialized stores and various festivals, but it will have an exclusive super presentation at the Torrecárdenas Shopping Center with merchandising raffles, gifts of copies, signatures and very special guests”, says Amat.