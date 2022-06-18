Pediatric patient with severe psoriasis surprised by successful response to monoclonal treatment

There was no recurrence after 16 weeks of follow-up.

a patient Puerto Rican pediatric patient surprised doctors due to the manifestations caused by severe plaque psoriasis that was refractory to multiple topical and systemic therapies.

The 9-year-old girl revealed extensive erythematous plaques with thick scales covering more than 80% of her body surface, including her face, scalp, trunk, and extremities.

The doctors, attached to the Medical Sciences Campus, decided to treat her with etanercept, the only biological option approved by the FDA for this type of psoriasis, but after 9 months, her clinical response was minimal.

However, the team then decided to start in this patient ustekinumab therapy, following the guidelines for adults weighing less than 100 kg.

Three weeks after treatment began, her psoriatic lesions had almost completely disappeared. There was also no recurrence after 16 weeks of follow-up, no abnormalities in her laboratory results, and no major complications, except for one urinary tract infection uncomplicated that resolved with oral antibiotics.

It should be noted that the use of ustekinumab is part of the study. “A Phase 3 Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, placebo-controlled investigation evaluating the efficacy and safety of this treatment in adolescents with psoriasis in moderate to severe plaque”, and precisely the data have supported the researchers’ proposal to validate it as a safe and effective biological therapy for children 12-17 years of age.

However, the patient treated in Puerto Rico is 9 years old, and to date no studies have been conducted evaluating the effectiveness of the treatment. medication in younger pediatric patients 12 years old, although this case may show that the treatment could have potential in patients of this age.

