Paul Walker will receive a star on the 2023 Walk of Fame 10 years after his death | fast and furious | Cinema and series

Paul Walker, the well-remembered actor who played Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” saga, will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 10 years after his tragic death. This was confirmed by the Chamber of Commerce of the great entertainment symbol, which recently announced the first round of world celebrities to be awarded this recognition.

