Paul Walker will receive a star on the 2023 Walk of Fame 10 years after his death | fast and furious | Cinema and series

Paul Walker, the well-remembered actor who played Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” saga, will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 10 years after his tragic death. This was confirmed by the Chamber of Commerce of the great entertainment symbol, which recently announced the first round of world celebrities to be awarded this recognition.

According to the official website of Hollywood Walk of Fame, this type of star is only awarded to one person each year. However, the organizers have also decided to give the award to the actress Juanita Moore and the singer Jenni Rivera.

In addition, Paul Walker will not be the only star of the saga “Fast and furious” that will be awarded this year, since Ludacris, with whom he shared the screen in four films of the franchise, will also receive his own star next year.

Paul Walker played Dean Sampson in “She’s All That.” Photo: Miramax

Thus, both the late Walker and the rapper will join their other companions in the racing saga, who have also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: Vin Deisel, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron and the director of “+Fast +Furious”, John Singleton.

‎” The panel carefully selected these talented people and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become a part of Hollywood history with the presentation of their star on the most famous runway in the world,” said Ellen K., president of the selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker maintained a friendship that crosses death. Photo: Instagram

The tribute will still be given in 2023year in which they will be fulfilled 10 years of death of paul walker in a tragic car accident.

For his part, Vin Diesel continues to expand the saga with “Fast and Furious 10”in which he will work alongside Marvel and DC stars Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.