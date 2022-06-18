Oscar Awards | The 15 most hilarious moments









They make us fall in love through a screen, a movie, a character, and they continue to surprise us when they play themselves. Hollywood has celebrated 94th edition of the Oscar Awards that will be marked by the slap of Will Smith. It will go down in history as an embarrassing moment, but we also want to remember today the more hilarious. Because if there is a common factor every year, it is the humor. Do you remember when Sylvester Stallone and Muhammad Ali took the stage to present the award for best supporting actress in 1977? Or when Ellen DeGeneres decided to call a pizza delivery guy in the middle of the gala? We review the funniest moments in the history of the Oscars.

1. Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt terrified of the ‘evil’ Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway Y Emily Blunt They were co-stars in The devil wears Pradaa film in which he also has an important role meryl streep. The pair of young actresses took the stage in 2007 to present the award for best costume design and they did so remembering the roles they played in the film. Two subordinates frightened by their boss, the evil editor of a prestigious magazine played by Streep. “Why don’t you have your cappuccino? Didn’t you give him the cappuccino?“, asks Hathaway nervously, who looks askance at the Hollywood star, trying to maintain her composure. Blunt compliments her, while the camera focuses on Meryl, who while the laughter of the public is heard, endures with the serious countenancejust as we remember it in the movie.

2. Jennifer Lawrence’s fan moment with Jack Nicholson Jennifer Lawrence he will remember forever the day he won his first Oscar Award. Not for the recognition, not even for having fallen while getting on stage. The actress will keep in her memory, as if it were a treasure, that day because she met one of her idols, Jack Nicholson. the Hollywood star interrupted one of his interviews to congratulate her. “Enjoy the night. I loved your performance for the movie. It was great. You look like an old girlfriend I had“said the actor. “Oh, really? Don’t I look like a new girlfriend?” she replied, trying unsuccessfully to hide her excitement. flirtation that will go down in history.

3. Jennifer Lawrence’s most surreal interview The spontaneity and naturalness of Jennifer Lawrence they cause their name to be repeated on this list. maybe too the alcohol had something to do with this occasion. Just after winning the Oscar for best actress, the interpreter attended the press. She seemed somewhat disoriented, in fact, she couldn’t even find the person who was asking her the question. She was noticeable in her speech, she had a hard time expressing herself. At the end, Lawrence confessed between laughs: “Excuse me, I had a shot before leaving here“. If you already know how I get, why invite me. That is precisely what Jennifer Lawrence would be thinking at that moment. The actress has already acknowledged in an interview that she has zero alcohol tolerance and that whenever he drinks he ends up vomiting. This time, the occasion deserved it



4. The celebration of Roberto Benigni, best actor for Life is Beautiful in 1999 Like Robert Benigni did in 1999, so we would like to see all the winners celebrate when they hear their name and go on stage. The actor went crazy and made the public rise when he received in 1999 the Oscar for best actor for his unforgettable leading role in Life is Beautiful. Italian Roberto Benigni won the Oscar for best actor in 1999 for ‘Life is beautiful’ with a role entirely in Italian. The film, which he directed, also won Oscars for best foreign language film and best soundtrack.



5. The ‘fight’ between Sylvester Stallone and Muhammad Ali Sylvester Stallone took the stage in 1977 to present the award for best supporting actress. She didn’t do it alone. The audience rose when she saw Muhammad Ali Join in scene. “you stole my script“, the boxer reproached him. “Show me what you know how to do,” he said to Stallone. Both starred a ‘fight’ in the purest Rocky Balboa style.

6. Jimmy Kimmel’s gift for the shortest speech The gala duration is always a problem. It happens at the Goya Awards and also at the Oscars. In 2018 to the presenter, Jimmy Kimmel, came up with an original idea that surprised the guests and the public who watched the show from their homes. he would give her a jet ski to the winner who gave the shortest speech. “Why waste time thanking your mom when you can take her for a ride on a brand new jet ski? No kidding, I’ll be timing you,” Kimmel warned. In the end she took it home with the designer Mark Bridges.

7. The Ellen DeGeneres joke Ellen Degeneres presented one of the most humorous galas in the history of the Oscar Awards in 2014. He took an epic selfie with some of the most famous actors, distributed pizza to the audience in the middle of the show, starred in a funny monologue with which he conquered the guests, but while some laughed, others thought he was going overboard. Above all, Liza Minelliwho had come as a guest to witness the homage of The Wizard of Ozthe film that turned 75 and starred his mother, Judy Garland. The comic presenter made a Joke of bad taste – Disagreeable joke that the artist did not take anything well judging by her face. “I have to say that you are one of the most amazing imitators of Liza Minelli that I have seen in all my life. Good job sir”, joked Ellen addressing the artist. DeGeneres causing laughter from the public, except for Liza Minnelli. The presenter received many criticisms that accused her of being transphobe. Despite everything, Minnelli has already acknowledged that she does not hold any grudge against him.



8. Glenn Close’s twerking Glenn Close She was the protagonist of the most viral video of the Oscar Awards last year. An atypical gala, much more sober, that the actress wanted to animate by daring with the twerking. In her elegant blue Armani Privé dress, Close showed off her rhythm, twerking with the presenter. Memorable!

9. The ‘remember’ of Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton When Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton starred in the movie When you least expect it Rumors spread that the actors could be dating in real life. The protagonists of this story never confirmed or denied the news, but in 2020 they went on stage together at the Oscar Awards to present one of the winners of the night. Actors they joked remembering old times, while the public went crazy to see them together again. The chemistry between them was evident. An image that will remain for the memory.

10. Ben Stiller dressed as Avatar How could it be otherwise, ben stiller He gave the note at the 2010 gala when he came out to present the award for best makeup. The actor appeared on stage as if from a character straight out of the movie Avatar it was treated Stiller began his speech by speaking in a strange and indecipherable language, and then translated his words: “This seemed like a better idea in rehearsals“.

11. The cry of “Peter!” by Penelope Cruz Penelope Cruz could not hide his emotion the night he presented the award for best foreign language film. was in the category director Pedro Almodóvar was nominated for his film Everything about my mother. The actress took the stage with Antonio Banderas. Opening the envelope she shouted: “Pedro!“. A moment of happiness and spontaneity that is already the history of Spain. An Oscar, a jump, a scream and a speech that made history

12. Nicole Kidman’s Viral Clap Many were stunned to see Nicole Kidman applauding the night of the 2017 Oscars. It seemed that the actress had forgotten how to do it. The explanation came shortly after the video went viral. Kidman confessed that she did not want to harm the borrowed ring that he was carrying in his hand. And we are not surprised: 119 carats in diamonds Harry Winston. “I was in a hurry because I wanted to clap. If he hadn’t, it would have been worse. What yes? Everyone would have wondered why she wasn’t clapping,” said Nicole Kidman.

13. Blake Edwards on wheels Blake Edwards picked up the Honorary Oscar in 2003 and did so in a manner almost if not more memorable than the plaudits for Nicole Kidman. the filmmaker got into a wheelchair and grabbed the statuette that Jim Carrey was going to give him up crash across the stage. With her jacket stained, she addressed the audience. “I feel goodEdwards joked.

14. The Naked Man at the Oscars Robert Opel He became famous in 1974 for appearing at the Oscar Awards. And not in any way. the photographer ran naked on stage circumventing the security measures while the actor David Niven gave way to Elizabeth Taylor. “What had to happen has happened. But isn’t it fascinating to think that the only laugh that man can unleash is the one he generates when he takes off his clothes and shows her little things?”, Niven released right after, starting the laughter of the public.