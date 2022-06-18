Only Tom Cruise stands the test of time in ‘Top Gun’

Maria Estevez Updated: 05/25/2022 11:26 a.m.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ pays homage to the original film in many spectacular ways, from the return of Tom Cruise until the appearance of Val Kilmer. However, many are questioning why the original female leads –Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis– are not mentioned or appear in the sequel. Pushed by the pressure of the fans, the director, Joseph Kosinski, explained why both actresses were left out. “Their characters are not part of the story, although the spirit of both appears on screen when Tom’s character looks at photographs of his youth. We didn’t want to make a film that looked to the past, but to the future,” explained the filmmaker.

‘ to ‘Goose’ Bradshaw’s wife, Carole, while Kelly McGillis was the love of Maverick: “No one called me, but that’s Hollywood,” the actress told a Canadian medium, where she continued ironically: “I’m too old, I’m fat, I look my age and this is not what is being sought for the film. Movies are a weird thing. I have no relationship with anyone in the industry. I have talked about Top Gun with a couple of friends, but by chance », lamented the interpreter, who will be 65 years old in a few weeks.

His substitute on screen, Maverick’s new romantic interest in this new installment, is Jennifer Connelly (51 years old), an actress who does fit the “Hollywood stereotypes” that McGillis denounced. “I didn’t even know Tom Cruise,” Connelly tells ABC, “but I have to admit I’ve never met someone as excited as Tom on a set. He gives it all. For example, in the sequence on the boat, he saw her and said: ‘It is not enough, we have to roll again and faster, with stronger winds‘. And now you see her and she is much more intense », the interpreter told ABC enthusiastically.

The fascination between Connelly and Cruise goes beyond what is seen on screen. So much so that he says that the actor helped him overcome his fear of flying. «For years I have been terrified of flying, but, by his side, I felt like a girl again. Tom inspired me to get better,” says Conelly, who becomes Penny Benjamin, a character who did not appear in the original version. «She is an independent, optimistic woman, always with the glass half full. She loves Maverick, but her love story doesn’t work out,” she explains.

Although Tom Cruise is the ‘alma mater’ of ‘Top Gun’ (producer, protagonist…), the man behind it all is Jerry Bruckheimer, omnipresent producer in the great Hollywood ‘blockbusters’ and owner of his own label. “This film is an idea of ​​director Kosinski, he was in charge of going to Paris to talk to Tom and convince him,” he revealed in an interview with ABC. “One of the most moving moments I experienced with this film was showing the film to Ridley (Scott), brother of Tony (director of the original). His praise and Tom’s care to honor the late filmmaker (died 2012)They make me feel very proud of the film.”

According to Bruckheimer, Cruise was the only one of all the actors in the cast able to physically endure the experience of flying in a fighter plane, where the pilots feel eight to nine times the force of gravity. “It may surprise you, but the film is quite realistic when it comes to maneuvers,” admitted the producer, who knows how difficult it is to make a shoot in the cockpit of an airplane realistic.

Bruckheimer also knows how to convince the public to fill the rooms. ‘Top Gun’ was one of his first box office hits (after ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to ‘Armageddon’). It grossed 400 million dollars grossed worldwide, a sidereal ‘blockbuster’ considering that it cost 15 million to roll it. With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the producers hope to reach 120 million dollars at the North American box office the first weekend of its release and, according to the critics and the expectation, the film could be the great revulsion of the theaters for end the crisis that they have dragged on since the pandemic. Eighties nostalgia seems to be the last bullet for theaters to fill with something other than superheroes.

In fact, the least conservative calculations anticipate a national collection of 300 million in the United States. Hoping that the public will return to theaters thanks to this film, the same actor said in Cannes that this film is made for the big screen. “My movies are for the cinema, I don’t work for platforms,” ​​he said, implicitly confirming that he gave up hundreds of millions offered by platforms to release the sequel to ‘Top Gun’ in the middle of the pandemic in ‘streaming ‘.

For ‘Top Gun’ is a symbol of a cinema that is increasingly difficult to find. It was the movie of an era that became a touchstone of pop culture. Partly because of Reagan-era patriotism, partly because of its celebration of the male bond, and backed by a soundtrack that has sold more than 12 million copies. Now, more than three decades later, the box office will dictate its sentence.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ opens in theaters on Thursday, May 26.

