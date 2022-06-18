Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon…, these are the best looks from the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022 – The 28th edition of the SAG Awards… | Fashion

Fashion By: MARISA DEL BOSQUE













The 28th edition of the awards of the Screen Actors Guildthe SAG Awards 2022, have just kicked off awards season and red carpets are coming up in the coming weeks. These awards, which recognize the work of the actors both in the cinema and on television, they usually function as a thermometer of what will happen in the Oscarand this time they have pointed to the film ‘CODA‘, the story of a music-loving daughter of deaf parents, which features a cast of mostly deaf performers. The tape, which competed with the movies ‘Belfast‘ (Focus Features), ‘Don’t Look Up’ (Netflix), ‘House of Gucci‘ (MGM/United Artists Releasing) and ‘king richard‘ (Warner Bros), won the most important award, the best cast or cast.

The gala also recognized the work of Jessica Chastain Y Will Smith, as best actor and leading actress, for their respective roles in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and ‘King Richard’. And he left an impressive red carpet full of stars from all walks of life, among others, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton, Cate Blanchett Y venus williams. These are some of the great looks of the night.





