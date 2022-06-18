Nicolas Cage and his huge collection of cars: 21 wonderful classics and a motorcycle for dessert

Nicolas Cage He has been through all kinds of ups and downs in his long professional career. and has also left behind unforgettable performances that are already part of the history of cinema, such as that of Peggy Sue got married (1986), arizona baby (1987), Wild Heart (1990), Leaving Las Vegas (1995) or, more recently, Mandy (2018).

In recent years He has been characterized by playing the most crazy roles, to which he has imprinted his non-transferable talent, demonstrating that he continues to be an actor of race beyond any label. This is again made clear in The unbearable pace of a huge talent Y Pigtwo films about to be released that will delight lovers of bizarre and unclassifiable cinema.

Throughout his four-decade career, Nicolas Cage has come to accumulate a net worth of 123 million euros, a good part of which he has been able to squander with the class that characterizes him. A much of that money has been spent on buying carsforming a huge garage that we will detail below:

Aston Martin DB5 1963

Sporty 2-door fastback coupe model. It’s powered by a spark-ignition, naturally aspirated Line 6 4-stroke engine, producing 282 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque. The DB5 has a top speed of 235 km/h and goes from rest to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. It has an average fuel consumption of 4 liters per 20 km and has a 4-speed manual transmission.

Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Coupe 1938