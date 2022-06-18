Natalie Portman’s style

Natalie Portman has proven to be a chameleon-like actress throughout her career in the film industry, nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globes, BAFTA and a long list of Academy awards and awarded on more than one occasion in these awards, you never know has thought twice before proposals of risky changes of looks due to the demands of the script, like the time he shaved his head for his role in V for Vendetta. But as for style on the red carpet has built a history of elegant hits that enhance the romantic air and that sometimes seems to remind us of Audrey Hepburn.

The choices of the actress to attend galas and ceremonies at night are usually always in the same line: classic princess cut dresses topped with sweetheart or strapless necklines. But also dares with groundbreaking designs of risky necklines Y skintight silhouettes taking advantage of her most sensual side. Regardless of the style he opts for, his best allies are clear in this type of event: the house of Dior is a must, along with other greats such as Zac Posen, Chloe either chanell. We take a look at her top style picks that can inspire both guests and closets alike. workinggirl.