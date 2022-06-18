Natalie Portman’s physical change over 3 decades that you may not have noticed

Natalie Portman is one of the most beloved actresses, which is why we do not understand why it is so missing. It is true that we have seen it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe giving life to love Thorand in the future it seems that he aspires to a much bigger role in the saga, but removing this, Annihilation Y Black Swanthere are few movies that you remember with her (except starwarsobvious).

This is because Natalie Portman is an actress who always selects her projects very wella fact that has consecrated her as one of those performers that everyone aspires to, but that few directors achieve.

Natalie Portman, one of the stars of Thor in the UCM

After this claim Natalie Portman As an actress I want to see more of, I venture into swampy ground, Have you ever noticed the spectacular physical change that the young woman experienced? since in 1994 debuted as an actress in The professional (Leon)of Luc Besson?

This has been the physical change of Natalie Portman since 1994

The first hearing of Natalie Portman to co star The professional (Leon) It took place in 1993, when she was only 11 years old. ✅

to co star It took place in 1993, when she was only 11 years old. ✅ She has always been afraid of the sexualization she suffered when she was little , and it is that her beauty crossed the screen at the same time that many depraved looked at her with danger. ✅

, and it is that her beauty crossed the screen at the same time that many depraved looked at her with danger. ✅ “Being sexualized as a child took me away from my own sexuality, it scared me“, revealed recently about his role in that movie of Luc Besson. ✅

Now Natalie Portman he is 40 years old (he was born on June 9, 1981), and he is a totally different person. And at the same time, her face has changed so little that she is still that innocent girl that many of us met with. The professional (Leon). Therefore, the physical change is very striking, because although she has become a full woman, she also has that young look that she never seems to lose.