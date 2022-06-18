Natalie Portman: These are her best movies and the ones you can’t miss

It is time for you to know, discover and get to know those films in which Natalie Portman has shone, with her own light, like never before.

By Natalia Sabariego

If there is something that defines Natalie Portman, it is her versatility when it comes to interpreting. The actress has always put all her artillery to get the best of herself and get the best result in her interpretation. Comedy, history, drama… the Israeli-American has investigated all possible genres of cinema. And not only that, but she was able to combine her career as an actress with university studies in psychology at Harvard.

Neta-Lee Hershalg, her birth name in Hebrew, has become one of the best-paid performers in American cinema and one of the best valued. However, this has not only dared to be in front of the cameras but she has also worked behind it as a director or producer. From Happy FM we bring you a list of the films that have most marked her career and others that have marked her followers.

‘Black Swan’ (2010)

This list could not start with another movie. This film gave him the Oscar and the Golden Globe in 2010. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, this film was well received by the public and critics. The film is a psychological thriller about Nina Sayers, a character played by Natalie Portman herself, a dancer in a New York company who soon begins to witness strange events and hallucinations. The Israeli actress shares the screen with other great actresses such as Mila Kunis, Winona Ryder and Barbara Hershey, as well as actor Vincent Cassel.

With ‘Swan Lake’ as the soundtrack and common thread, Natalie Portman embodies innocence and perversion in a film that earned her several Oscar nominations and became one of Aronofsky’s masterpieces.

‘Leon, the professional’ (1994)

This was Natalie Portman’s professional debut at just 13 years old. The actress put herself in the hands of director Luc Besson and plays a girl who witnessed the murder of her family by a drug criminal. The result is that we see an almost perfect interpretation of revenge and hatred in a person of such a young age. This movie has become a classic of the 90s. Although, the actress wanted to get away from her spotlight at that age since some part of the public sexualized her. Something that the actress herself has mentioned in several interviews: “Being sexualized as a girl took me away from my own sexuality, it scared me.” She also stated that she built barriers to prevent any man from objectifying her: “I consciously cultivated that image, because it was the way to make me feel safe.”

‘Jackie’ (2016)

On this occasion Natalie Portman puts herself in the shoes of one of the most relevant historical figures: Jackie Kennedy. The actress knew how to reflect the essence of the First Lady of the United States in 1969. The film is told after the assassination of her husband John F. Kennedy by a shot. With the typical pink suit and the still recent trauma, Natalie puts the finishing touch in this film that with her performance earned her to become one of the best films of the year, in addition to several Oscar nominations.

‘Something in common’ (Garden State)’ (2004)

This movie was a total change of record for the actress. She went on to star in an independent film directed by and starring Zack Braff. Natalie Portman in this film gives life to a young woman with some psychological problems and whose situation will be greatly improved with the appearance of the character of Braff, with whom she will learn to know herself and rediscover herself.

For his part, the character of the director gives life to a television actor who lives with the shadow of a strict and domineering father tormenting him. Upon meeting Sam (Portman), his life takes a 180º turn that will give his life a breath of fresh air.

‘Blinded by Desire (Clorer)’ (2004)

This was the first major award nomination from the Los Angeles Film Academy. The film directed by Mike Nichols draws a picture of what current relationships are like, many wrapped in infidelity and insecurities. The film is set in London and co-stars great actors like Clive Owen, Julia Roberts and Jude Law. Both Portman and Owen were nominated for Best Supporting Actor, although they failed to win the statuette. However, they did win the award at the Golden Globes.

It has been one of the most commented films since its critical reception had different opinions: for some it was a jewel and for others it fell short of cinematographic quality. In the film, Natalie Portman appears with a pink wig, an image that has remained for posterity and that many have compared to ‘Lost in Translation’ by Sofia Coppolla.

‘Anywhere Else’ (1999)

Susan Sarandon joins Natalie Portman in this film by Wayne Wang. This feature film tells the story of a mother (Sarandon) who leaves her home with her daughter (Portman) to pursue their dreams in the city of Beverly Hills. The film is based on the novel by Mona Simpson, which in turn is a reflection of the personal experience of the author herself.

However, problems begin to arise in the relationship between mother and daughter, in a way that presents a challenge for the character of Susan. The critics received this film very well, which brought (again and for a change) a Golden Globe nomination for the role of the young actress. In addition, the connection between the two actresses is an added value to this production.

‘V for Vendetta’ (2005)

Another of the great films that cannot be missing from this list is this film scripted by the sisters Lana and Lily Wachowski (‘Matrix’). ‘V for Vendetta’ is a comic book written by Alan Moore and brought to the big screen in 2005 directed by James McTeigue. This film has become one of the great classics of cinema and will be remembered later. The revolutionary message contained in ‘V for Vendetta’ has marked an entire generation. The mask that V (Hugo Weaving) wears has even become a symbol of many social manifestations.

Natalie Portman plays Evey, a worker who helps V escape from a building when he was preparing to carry out an attack. The film takes place in a futuristic society in Great Britain. The protagonist describes himself as a masked vigilante who wants to liberate the people from a fascist government.

‘A story of love and darkness’ (2015)

But Natalie Portman’s career has not only been limited to acting, in ‘A story of love and darkness’ the actress launched herself into directing in 2015. But not a little with that, Portman was at the same time the protagonist of this film Inspired by the memoirs of Amos Oz, an Israeli writer who proposed a solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The actress was criticized for her personal position in this situation of confrontation between the two peoples. With this film she tried to shut up mouths and put an end to rumors and gossip about her person.

‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy (1999-2005)

Natalie Portman was not left without touching any film genre. From 1999 to 2005, she co-starred in this trilogy where she plays Padmé Amidala, queen of Naboo, senator and the beloved of the would-be Darth Vader. On this occasion she put herself in the hands of George Lucas and played one of the roles with which she will be remembered for the rest of her career.

The artist had to combine the film with the Psychology degree she was studying at Harvard. In fact, she once had to miss the previews because she had to prepare for her final exams at the university.

‘The Boleyn Sisters’ (2008)

On this occasion, he starred in a film of historical events with Scarlett Johanson and Eric Bana, giving life to Ana Boleyn. The film is a story about how the sisters seek the affection of King Henry VIII in order to climb the hierarchy of social classes. However, this produces a confrontation between the sisters for the love of the monarch. This film is inspired by the novel written by Philippa Gregory and the BBC soap opera based on the book as well.