Natalie Portman and Sandra Bullock agree: these are the perfect heels for an infallible total look

have some red high heels in the closet is always a good idea. The reason is clear: it is the perfect brooch for a look made up of basic garments. The street style has made it clear on more than one occasion that they can be worn wonderfully with jeans, a trench coat or in colors such as beige or black.

However, the way you approach them from a stylistic point of view does not always have to be the icing on the cake. Why not do it the other way around, and make them the starting point when it comes to dressing? Two of the latest celebrity looks make it clear that they can be an ideal base to start building what is perhaps the most infallible and flattering monochrome outfit of all: the total red look.

Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM

This is how it looked yesterday, for example, Natalie Portman. The actress attended the premiere of the film Pachinko in Los Angeles with some red slingback heels, with satin effect. A shoe to which she added a minidress with a sweetheart neckline and a matching blazer, worn over the shoulders. A bet more ladylike than the one she wore a few days before Sandra Bullock: in full promotion of her latest film Lost Citythe artist opted for some sharp red pumps that she combined with a look from the spring summer 2022 collection of Stella McCartney. A monotonal style full of trends: oversize, sports-inspired pants with contrasting laces, an oversize blazer and a top with cut-outs at the torso height defined another of the outfits that Sandra Bullock is embroidering this week.