NASA’s Perseverance Rover Discovers Trash on Mars; What did they find on the red planet? – The Sun of Mexico

There have been many discoveries the Mars Perseverance Rover of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has made since it landed last year but now the artifact detected something unexpected.

Throughout her travels, the Perseverance discovered something that was initially It looked like some kind of garbage from the planet, however, NASA noted that it was a piece of thermal blanket which the team believes may have become detached from its rocket-powered backpack when it descended on the red planet.

The official Twitter account of the Rover was the one that shared a photo with a brief explanation of how your team thinks they may have ended up there.

“My team has detected something unexpected: it’s a piece of thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack left for me on landing day in 2021.

My team has spotted something unexpected: It's a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021.

“That shiny piece of aluminum foil is part of a thermal blanket, a material used to control temperature. It’s a surprise to find this here: my descent stage crashed about 2km away. Did this piece land here after of that, or was it blown away by the wind? the team noted.

Also, it showed an image of the JPL team that wrapped in thermal blankets explaining that they are like spaceship dressmakers.

“They work with sewing machines and other tools to join these unique materials,” noted the post.

Here's part of the team at JPL that wrapped me up in thermal blankets. Think of them as spacecraft dressmakers. They work with sewing machines and other tools to piece together these unique materials.

The number of high-resolution cameras at the team’s disposal means they can show much more than any previous expedition.

As a result, it should not be surprising that Perseverance is capturing more of its impact on the Martian landscape than previous missions, even if it means a bit of space junk.

NASA thermal blankets

NASA also shared an interview with one of the seamstresses behind JPL’s thermal blankets, which protect spacecraft from extreme environments.

Lien Pham Sometimes she thinks of herself as a “spaceship dressmaker” Y It has been manufacturing thermal blankets for 16 years at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory NASA in Pasadena, California and explained what kind of materials they use.

“We use multiple layers of Mylar film with Dacron mesh to separate them. For the outermost surface we use Kapton film or Beta fabric, which resists changes in temperature.

“We also use Kapton gold, which is good at conducting electricity. There’s a black material called Kapton carbon field. That’s for a charged environment, with a lot of electricity. It dissipates the charge.” Pham said.

Also, it revealed the type of machines used for its realization.

“We use commercial sewing machines designed for thick materials like denim. It has a moving feed that pulls the material and automatically cuts our sewing thread.

“We also use a variety of hand tools such as a measuring scale, scissors, surgical scalpels, hole punches, a heat gun, a leather punch and a scale,” finished the dressmaker.

The Perseverance mission, including the Ingenuity helicopter, has made the most recent exploration of Mars the best documented in the history of the space program.