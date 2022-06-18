Movies and series to remember the scandal that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon

Watergate is having another made-for-TV moment, in concert with the 50th anniversary of the scandal that ultimately led to the resignation of US President Richard Nixon.. Combine that with a new round of televised hearings on a case of alleged White House corruption (by President Donald Trump), and everything old really does seem new again.

Nevertheless, seeing some of the new and recent productions devoted to that story, and reviewing the older ones, offers some insight into those years and a reminder that the Nixon scandals went far beyond sending a few unlucky thieves to the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

For those who might see Watergate as ancient history, these projects, featuring those who participated in and covered the story in the past, also stress that this earlier constitutional threat was much closer than it appears in the rearview mirrorr.

“Watergate: High Crimes in the White House” (CBS, June 17)

Although the reporters Washington Post Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are among those interviewed, there is a little more bias in this documentary towards the role of CBS as one of the few television news outlets to cover the scandalincluding Lesley Stahl’s recollections of the story, footage of Walter Cronkite weighing in on the scandal, and regal reporter Daniel Schorr discovering on air that he had earned a place on Nixon’s enemies list as he read the names.

Incorporating old and new interviews, the project also captures the great success that the televised Watergate hearings wereback in the days when there were three networks and not many alternatives to follow it.

“Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal”

A four-part docuseries currently airing on CNNthe project features interviews with John Dean, among others.

“Watergate” (History, June 17)

The History Channel will repeat his six-part docuserieswhich originally premiered in 2018.

“Gaslit” (Starz)

This eight-part dramatization of Watergate has only just finished, but is worth a watch for those who haven’t, with Julia Roberts as whistleblower Martha Mitchell; an unrecognizable Sean Penn as her husband; Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell, and Dan Stevens as John Dean. Though exaggerated in part to the point of satire, this series is an eye-opening look at the scandal and its key playersincluding a wildly over-the-top Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy.

“All the President’s Men” (HBO Max)

A remake of director Alan J. Pakula’s 1976 film version of Woodward and Bernstein’s book stands out for unintended reasons in certain places, such as a meeting of editors of Washington Post consisting entirely of guys in white shirts, debating whether to support the young reporters.

At its core, though, the film holds its own and then some, from its exploration of classic reporting to frightened sources who can’t keep quiet about the corruption they witnessed. Add to that the sensational performances and Oscar-winning screenplay by William Goldman, with signature lines like Deep Throat (Hal Holbrook) telling Woodward (Robert Redford) to “follow the money” and “the truth is these aren’t very smart guys, and things got out of hand”.

“The Post”

Steven Spielberg’s 2017 film offers a deeper dive into another angle of the story, specifically the relationship between the publisher of the Washington Post Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) and editor Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), and the courage the latter displayed—having been pushed into that role—in resisting pressure from the White House by publishing the Pentagon Papers in 1971. That tenacity would later prove vital to the The Post’s role in exposing Watergate.

“Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House”

This 2017 regular movie eIt stars a better-than-film Liam Neeson as Felt, the FBI official who is ultimately revealed to be Woodward’s source.Deep Throat, in 2005.

“Frost/Nixon”

Michael Sheen and Frank Langella reprized their stage roles as David Frost and Nixon in the making of his famous 1977 television interviews, an entertaining film, defined by his standout performanceswhich is as much about the pressure on the interviewer as his verbal stop as his topic.