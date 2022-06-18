Mildred Pierce, the other great series of Kate Winslet

HBO has experienced one of its sweetest moments this spring with the premiere of Mare of Easttown, which has already become one of the best series of the year. This has been helped by the great interpretation of Kate Winslet, who already appears on his own merits in the prize pools. But this has not been the first time that the actress and the pay television platform have joined forces. Ten years ago, both of them swept away with a five-episode miniseries adaptation of a book by one of the great novelists of the North American noir genre, James M Can. From the writer’s pen came works that inspired countless classics of cinema such as the postman Always calls two times Y Perdition. The miniseries we are talking about today also had its film adaptation: Mildred Pierce. However, in the approach that the director Todd Haynes (carol, Veltvet Goldmine) has wanted to give this miniseries is not so much a work of the noir genre, as a melodrama. Of those to prepare the box of tissues and prepare to spend an afternoon of tears in front of the television. Haynes has never hidden his admiration for one of the great directors of classic melodrama as he was Douglas Sirk. It is an adaptation that exudes classicism on all four sides. One of these series that is to savor little by little to savor them, instead of sticking big binge Each of its hour-long episodes could be a movie in themselves.

In a role far removed from that of the police officer of a small town in Pennsylvania, Kate Winslet plays here a housewife from Los Angeles who, in the middle of the years of the Great Depression by the crash of 1929 She faces the problem of having to support her daughters after having made the decision to separate from her husband. At that time, finding work was already little more than a chimera. And more so for women, for whom society had assigned very specific tasks: Receptionist, housekeeper or, what was considered the worst of the worst, waitress, which ends our protagonist. The first episodes focus on Mildred’s economic ups and downs and the sacrifices she must make so that her two daughters don’t lack for anything. When she manages to overcome her situation and set up her own business, that’s when the story that they really wanted to tell us comes to light: Mildred’s stormy relationship with her eldest daughter, Veda. Mildred is a fighter, capable of coping with any situation. Except if it’s something to do with her daughter.

The girl, since she was little, points out ways. She is far from being an innocent creature and since then she shows the cruelest streak in her. She feels destined to be a great artist and has the air of a diva. She to such an extent that she is ashamed of her mother and sees her as a common servant. He always knows how to drop the worst comments to hurt where it hurts the most. As of the fourth episode, the girl has already grown up and is now played by Evan Rachel Wood, the leading actress of other HBO Westworld flagship titles. The fact that since she was little she has always been pampered and they never put her feet on the ground, lead us to tragedy. Deep down, Veda is one of those femme fatales and calculators that abound in James M. Can’s novels, willing to manipulate whoever it takes to achieve her goals. Her character is closer to the Dolores Abernathy we saw in the third season of Westworld. The interpretive duel between the two actresses as mother and daughter is served, although in reality both are twelve years apart.

So far I have avoided making other references to the classic film, which in Spain was titled soul in torment (1945). Under the direction of Michael CurtizDirector of White House, Joan Crawford, reached the peak of her film career with this interpretation and won the Oscar for best actress that year. For those who don’t know the movie, I would almost advise against reading any of the plot beforehand. Although the outcome is not exactly the same, what in the television adaptation is the final bombshell, in the version for the big screen is the start of the plot. A story of fatality that we discover through flashbacks, while in the new adaptation the story is told linearly.

So Kate Winslet had it complicated by having to fight against the memory of one of the best works of one of the great divas of Hollywood. Her work in this revision of a classic was also an award and, in fact, Mildred Pierce was one of the miniseries with the highest number of nominations for the Emmys monopolized Above even Mad Men. Evan Rachel Wood was also nominated for Best Supporting. but she did not manage to get the statuette. With Mildred Pierce, HBO established her reputation as a benchmark for creating prestigious miniseries. Over the years they would come Olive Kitteridge (2014), the very Big Little Lies (2017), or also, to give an example of national fiction, the adaptation of Patria. An unequivocal commitment to quality television.