Mila Kunis, goodbye brown hair and hello blonde hair

Bye chestnut hairhello hair color trend now and always!

Since 2021 began, we have seen many changes in looks. Most of the changes of looks that we have seen have been, for the most part, haircuts or bangs. However, she has been the actress Mila Kunis who has gone further and has dared -due to the demands of the script- to wear a new color in her hair.

The actress she plays in her new movie Four Good Days a woman struggling with drug addiction has had to give her hair a twist. This is what we have verified when seeing the new trailer of the film. In the trailer for the new movie, Kunis appears with very blonde hair and dark black roots.

Last year, while promoting the film at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, Kunis debuted with lighter hair, but it was still very brown and not her character’s blonde. Four Good Days.

Four Good Days could mark a turning point in Kunis’ career. While she is best known for comedic roles like Ted, this movie and the next, Luckyest Girl Alive, they see her playing darker, grittier characters. Based on the novel Jessica Knoll, the film tells of a woman who continues to process a tragedy that happened while she was at school. She’s been in production limbo since 2015, but Kunis is now pitching in and producing the film herself.

“It’s been six years of relentless rewriting, rejections, studio changes, and torturous periods of stagnation,” Knoll wrote on Instagram. “I am so proud of the fact that Mila Kunis read the 63rd draft of my script and said yes. I am so grateful.”