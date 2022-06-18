Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are working together again!

They have one of the most special love stories in Hollywood. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met more than 20 years ago, when they worked together on the legendary television series ‘That ’70s Show’, and where they played two teenagers in love, Jackie and Kelso. Obviously, they did not even consider having a relationship since she was 14 years old and he was 19. They even say that he tried to set her up with a classmate of his.

However, years later they met again at a party and the sparks flew. They now form one of the most stable marriages in the industry and are the parents of Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, five and three years old respectively.

The news now is that Mila and Ashton are working together again, but not in a movie or in a series, but in an advertisement for the Cheetos brand that will be broadcast at the Super Bowl on February 7.

In the preview that we have been able to see, Mila appears standing in a dark room and giving a dramatic monologue to the camera. That’s when the 37-year-old actress tearfully says, “What exactly are you implying? Do you think I’d do that to you, go behind your back after everything we’ve been through? I can’t even look at you.”

At another point in the ad, Ashton Kutcher walks into that room, opens an envelope with some papers inside, and says: Oh my God!

Unfortunately we will have to wait to see it in full but the professional reunion between Mila and Ashton in front of a camera has delighted us. Who knows if this will be the beginning of something else.