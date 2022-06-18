Mike Tyson weighed in on Will Smith’s slap

The Will Smith incident and Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards gala will not be forgotten for many years. Although several months have passed, there are still many celebrities and athletes who want to talk about it.

For those fans of the entertainment world who are not familiar with the facts, it is worth mentioning that it all started when Chris Rock told a joke about the actress’s alopecia Jada Pinkett Smith. This did not sit well with her husband Will Smith. Without thinking twice, “the prince of rap” made the decision to go on stage and attack his colleague.

It may interest you: Shaira published photos from the balcony and her marked abdomen stole attention

The repercussions were immediate. Will Smith had to enter a rehabilitation clinic to be able to get away from criticism and public ridicule. In addition, he has been vetoed by all film production houses or audiovisual products.

Mike Tyson and his opinion

On the other hand, one of the celebrities who have joined the wave of comments is the former athlete Mike Tyson. On Jimmy Kimmel’s main show he stated his point of view without hesitation. When asked about this incident, he commented on a few words that were short but full of meaning.

I don’t know, if he felt it was necessary to do it, if he’s not surprised, neither am I.

His comments have not been surprising since he has been involved in different scandals that have put him in the “eye of the hurricane”. From exorbitant parties to problems in the ring due to his unsportsmanlike behavior, he has always been something to talk about

Mike Tyson and his scandals.

Mike Tyson’s scandals have been many and have occurred throughout his 55 years of existence. It was trending recently because he beat up a person who yelled at him and harassed him on a plane. After several days in silence, Mike Tyson offered his apology and clarified that he had this behavior because he was under the influence of drugs. In addition, he commented that he had that gesture when he was irritated during the flight.

Secondly, Mike Tyson He is also known for the fight he had with Evander Holyfield. In that fight that will be remembered forever,Iron Mike” bit the ear of Holyfield.

It is expected that in the next few days, Mike Tyson through his social networks will be able to show his followers and admirers the new projects in which he is involved.

See also: Luisa Fernanda W looked like Marge Simpson and revealed how she would be the mother of a girl