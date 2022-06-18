Mesut Ozil, from football… to Fortnite? “He is really good”

Mesut Ozil He is already considering his future outside of football. The German midfielder, formerly of Real Madrid and Arsenal, among other teams, is Fenerbahce section Turk after leading a fight in public with Ismail Kartal, former coach of the club.

Now, with his goodbye close despite not being especially old, Ozil is looking for a place to continue enjoying the sport. More concretely, of eSports. Apparently, the German could make the leap to being a professional ‘gamer’.

That is what emerges from the words of his representative, who has spoken in ‘The Telegraph’ and points to the idea that Ozil I could hang up my boots to grab the controller.

“He will not play football for any other club. He will devote himself more to eSports. He’s very good at Fortnite.” says his agent.

It must be remembered that Ozil owns M10 Esports, team of this matter, and already has professional players and a house in Germany to play.

However, Ozil still has two more seasons of contract with Fenerbahce, and to know if Jorge Jesús, his new coach, changes his mind.

The one he has at the moment indicates that the time of the midfielder seems to be over.