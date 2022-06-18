Meryl Streep forgot how to act during confinement

At 72 years old, meryl streep triumphs once again in his return to the cinema with don’t look up, the new science fiction movie directed by Adam McKay. A film in which he stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, which has meant a real challenge for the american actress after confinement due to the covid pandemic.

“I just lost it. I forgot how to act, I forgot what I was doing”reveals the actress at a round table for Entertainment Weekly, where he talks about the difficulty of filming after confinement. “Somehow, dismantle your humanity being isolated like this. But thank God that Jonah [Hill] made us laugh.”

The actress points out how the beginnings of her arrival at McKay’s comedy were, which began its recordings during the quarantine. “I didn’t feel fun in lockdown. When I went in to roll my stuff, I’d get out of the car and I hadn’t talked to anyone in three weeks. I’d walk into the stadium in Worcester, put on my wig, nails and suit, and make a speech to all the people.”

In the film, Streep plays the President of the United States Janie Orleans. The actress already confessed during her visit to the program The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in December 2020 how complicated it was to record again. “My first scene was in a stadium filled with 20,000 people. [duplicadas digitalmente] as the president, my big face on the jumbotron in front of me. And I completely lost it, couldn’t remember a thing“.

Despite the interpreter’s words, Streep has once again achieved one of the great performances to which we are accustomed. the american he dared even with an unexpected nudity, which amused viewers and left DiCaprio traumatized, who didn’t want this one to do it. There is still Streep for a while.

