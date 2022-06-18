Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, a couple that hits the spot wherever they go

Actress Megan Fox and her current partner, singer Machine Gun Kelly, are among the most dazzled by photographers on every red carpet they step on. This week they have been dropped by two of them, the Billboard and the iHeartRadio awards. And each of his appearances has gone around the world.

It is not for less; the interpreter, who has just turned 35, and her boyfriend, 31, are determined to put on a show wherever they go. As an example, the licks that were given at the Billboards, to which the rapper – very given to experimenting with his appearance – went with his tongue dyed black. Of course, those weird kisses overshadowed his success: He went home with the awards for Best Rock Artist and Best Rock Album.

Rich Fury via Getty Images for dcp Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on the red carpet at the Billboard Awards.

The photo is striking, but much more so is the video of the moment.

The scene has been so talked about that even four days later, this Thursday, the name of the protagonist of transformers It was trending on Twitter. And at night, they returned to pose “as usual, without being able to take their hands off me”, as described Page Six.

Phillip Faraone via Getty Images for iHeartMedia The couple, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021.

Who is Machine Gun Kelly

His real name is Colson Baker. His stage name, Machine Gun Kelly, is a nod to a famous criminal of the same name and is also known as MGK or Kells.

He began his musical career in 2006 as a teenager and already has five studio albums. He has also appeared in several films and it was precisely in the filming of one, Midnight in the Switchgrasswhere he met Fox.

He has a daughter, Casie, who was born in 2008, the result of his relationship with Emma Cannon, who leads a discreet life away from the media.

He defines himself as an anarchist and among his many tattoos, he has the symbol of that ideology on his navel.

Known are his eccentricities, which go beyond his outfits. This Valentine, for example, launched merchandise ranging from t-shirts and sweatshirts, to a vibrator or a voodoo doll.

A pair of “twin flames”

Fox and MGK have been a couple for about a year. They were seen together in May 2020 and soon after made their relationship official on Instagram. It was later learned that the actress had filed for divorce from her ex-partner, actor Brian Austin Green, after ten years of marriage and three children together, since they had been separated for several months.

Last summer, in a podcast, the actress defined the singer as her “twin flame”: “Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually when a soul has ascended to a level high enough to be able to split into two different bodies at the same time. So we are actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Their first appearance together was at the American Music Awards in November 2020.

A few days ago he himself revealed a peculiar gift that Fox gave him at the beginning of their relationship: his DNA. As she recounted on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she was going abroad to shoot and gave him her own blood, which he wears around her neck in a pendant. Because of this detail, there are already many who describe them as the new Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, who once wore necklaces with each other’s blood.

