Meet the woman who helped build the billionaire Kardashian empire

It’s a typical day for Emma Grede, who just got off the phone with Kris Jenner and is now speeding across Los Angeles to meet Khloé Kardashian for a photo shoot. “I talk to all of them every day,” she says of the ultra-famous family. “I mean, we don’t talk much on the weekends.”

Regular contact is par for the course for the 39-year-old businesswoman, as she, along with her husband, Jens, have become some of the Kardashians’ closest associates as they transition from royalty to the reality shows to smart entrepreneurs. Together, they have helped launch and run three businesses with the family, including Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims (Jens is co-founder and CEO, Grede is a founding partner and chief product officer).. Grede is also the co-founder and CEO of Good American, the inclusive fashion brand she started with Khloé in 2016; and co-founder of Jenner’s new cleaning supplies company, Safely, They launched in March of last year.

“Part of the beauty of partnership is that we’re all very clear about our roles and what we’re doing, but there’s a tremendous amount of respect for each other and what each person brings to the party,” says Grede.

With many of these businesses taking off, Grede earned a spot alongside Kim and Kris Kardashian on Forbes’ 2022 list of the richest self-made women in the US, Forbes estimates Grede is worth $360 million ( million) due in large part to his nearly 8% stake in Skims, valued at $3.2 billion in January. The rest of her fortune comes from owning about 23% of Good American, 22% of Safely, and less valuable stakes in Frame and Brady, companies co-founded by her husband; the latest is a collaboration with NFL legend Tom Brady.

Grede may be best known to people outside of the fashion industry as guest judge on Shark Tank. She says she took office to help bring attention to underfunded black-owned businesses. She is also chair of the 15 Percent Pledge, a campaign started after the May 2020 murder of George Floyd that asks retailers to commit 15% of their shelf space to black-owned brands (pledge signers include Nordstrom, Sephora and Macy’s).

“When I came to the United States, I was asked a lot of questions about being a black woman in business, and honestly, that was never really my reality or my experience in Europe, it was something that people questioned me about,” says Grede. The racial justice movement of the past two years, coupled with her own rising profile, made her want to act. “I felt like with my position and what I’ve been able to build for myself and where I’m at right now in my life, the right thing to do would be to build on that.”

Grede may be rich and famous now, but it’s been a long journey to this point. Growing up as one of four daughters of a single mother in East London, she remembers working a newspaper route and other odd jobs from the age of 12, using her spare change to buy fashion magazines. “I grew up in the ’80s and London was just the beating heart of the fashion industry, and for me it was all about supermodels,” she says. “I was obsessed with Kate [Moss] and naomi [Campbell] and pretty [Evangelista] and Helen [Christiansen]. It was almost a feeling of escapism, being able to look at fashion.”

Emma Grede, center with Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton and more. STEFANIE KEENAN/GETTY IMAGES

Financial struggles meant that the young Grede had to drop out of the London School of Fashion and take a job with a fashion production company, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Noticing the struggle of fashion designers trying to get endorsements, she came up with the idea for her first business, an agency that would match designers with funding. At 24, she launched Independent Talent Brand (ITB), a marketing and entertainment company that grew over the next decade before selling it to marketing company Rogers & Cowen in 2018.

Read more: In the opinion of Pope Francis, ‘World War III has been declared’

Meet the woman who helped build the Kardashian family’s billionaire empire

Grede’s introduction to the Kardashians came while she was setting up her agency (that’s also how she met her husband, who was one of her early investors; he and partner Erik Torstensson ran the London-based Saturday Group marketing agency). She says she frequently met the family matriarch at fashion shows and they discussed her daughters’ careers. “If you work in entertainment marketing, you’re not really in business unless you’re working with Kris Jenner,” he adds. So when Grede thought of the idea of ​​a race- and size-inclusive fashion company, inspired by what she saw as a lack of genuinely diverse and “body-positive” brands, she immediately took it to Jenner, who suggested proposing to her. to Khloe. Grede flew to Los Angeles the following week.

The Kardashian sister says she was sold on Grede’s “crystal clear” vision for the company. “It was so apparent that she was truly committed to working to change the fashion game, authentically engaging all women and pioneering inclusion,” Khloé told Forbes. “Emma is also one of the hardest working people I know. Not only does she immerse herself in all components of the business, from conception to development to execution, but she constantly pushes the boundaries of what she can and should be as a modern and inclusive fashion brand. I knew I had to join her on the journey.”

Good American, which is rare in its offering of sizes 00-32, claims to have made the biggest denim launch in history when it debuted in 2016, selling $1 million on its first day of release. One of the reasons for its success is how technically difficult it is to manufacture so many sizes. “There’s a reason a lot of other brands don’t… When you do so many sizes of clothing, it’s not easy,” he explains of the Kardashians venture. Since then, the brand has expanded into swimwear, shoes, and more; recently turned heads with the release of a pair of ’90s-themed jeans with a pattern of small square holes at the top and bottom of the pants.

Grede, who moved with her husband to Los Angeles in 2017 to be closer to the clan and the important US market, says she runs “everything in every facet of the business” while Khloe focuses on design and marketing. The reality star frequently appears as a model on the Good American website and peppers her Instagram page, which has a whopping 250 million followers, with photos of herself dressed up.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel says that having an “integrated marketing machine” like Kardashian can be incredibly valuable. “In general, we’ve seen that businesses do better when brand builders team up with operators that also have early audience support built in,” Siegel says, though he notes that partnering with a celebrity isn’t enough to be successful in the market. hypercompetitive market. fashion industry.

“The company with the best product and no audience, or the company with the best audience and no product are simply not companies,” says Siegel. “Companies should do it all.”

Having navigated Good American through the early stages of growth, Grede says it “felt like a very natural and easy partnership overall” when Kim turned to her and her husband to help launch Skims in 2019. While Jens leads day-to-day operations of the modern girdle line, Grede focuses on design, production, planning and marketing as the company’s product manager. “I’m really following Kim’s lead,” she says Grede. “Skims is Kim’s vision, it’s her idea, it’s her aesthetic. My job is to make that possible and make it happen.”

In general, his time is mainly dominated by his work with Good American and Skims. But there’s so much more on her plate, including her duties as a mother of four (she had twins via surrogate in 2021). She juggles this, she says, by knowing when to delegate. For example, she hired someone else to serve as CEO of Safely “because I’m not the best person to run a consumer cleaning company.” “I am a mother of four children and I have my non-profit commitments, which take up a lot of my time, but like anyone else, I don’t do anything alone,” says Grede. “I have amazing people around me but also in my family life and I always feel like as a working mom I want to be really honest about it. I don’t think I have it all. I definitely don’t do it all the time.”

Originally published on Forbes US.

It may interest you: Bill Gates wants to ‘block the sun’ and cool the planet: how he intends to do it