Maverick is Tom Cruise’s most successful film

Since Top Gun: Maverick was announced a few years ago, the smell of success could be detected from miles away, as it meant the return of one of the most beloved franchises in cinema. It is so that a few days ago it had its premiere in all cinemas, and now it has become a box office success thanks to all its merits.

It was confirmed that this film has become the most successful in the history of Tom Cruisecollecting $806. 4 million dollars up to now, thus surpassing the $791.1 million dollars of Mission Impossible: Fallout. This second place in the list is not a surprise for fans, since that saga is one of Cruise’s best sellers.

The greatest competition Maverick at the box office it was Jurassic World Dominion which grossed $143.4 million domestically over the weekend, taking over the $50 million Maverick. However, criticism has been more favorable to top gunwith 97% positive reviews in different media, and Jurasicc with only 30% accumulated.

In news related to Top Gun: Maverick. It is confirmed that Paramount Pictures has released an unpublished scene from the film, which he officially posted on his own YouTube channel Youtube. In case you have not seen it yet, we recommend you click on the following link for you to take a look.

Remember that the tape is still available in some theaters.

Via: comic book