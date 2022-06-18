Maverick’ is now Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film

At the end of May, the debut of Top Gun: Maverick in movie theaters it broke the international box office; to the point of becoming Tom Cruise’s most successful premiere. From that moment, however, the feature film did not diminish in popularity, quite the opposite. Now dead line reports that Top Gun: Maverick It is already the highest grossing film in the actor’s entire film career.

According to the data provided by the aforementioned media, Top Gun: Maverick exceeded the 800 million dollars globally. Of this figure, 422 million belong to the US market, which should not surprise us given the roots that it has top gun among the American public. It’s certainly an astonishing figure that no one, not even the most optimistic Tom Cruise, expected to see.

Prior to the success of Top Gun: MaverickTom Cruise’s highest-grossing film was Impossible Mission: Fallout (Impossible Mission: Fallout in Latin America), whose international revenues stood at 791 million dollars. Another achievement to consider is that Maverick is now the second most successful film in the history of Paramount Pictureswhich is not a minor issue either.

Do you want more achievements? there are. In addition to being Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film in the United States, it is also the highest-grossing film in 23 other countries, including Brazil, Australia and the United Kingdom. On the other hand, is the film live action Paramount’s most successful in 15 regionsamong which are France and those already mentioned above.

Top Gun: Maverick is a special case

The phenomenon that is happening with Top Gun: Maverick It is difficult to explain. Firstly, because are the blockbusters of superheroes that usually dominate the box office with every release. But Maverickagainst all odds, surpassed the income of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in United States. This is even more surprising because, to be honest, the expectation that existed for the new Tom Cruise did not compare to a Marvel or DC film.

A couple of weeks ago, Erik Davis, editor of Fandango, mentioned that part of the success of Top Gun: Maverick relates to the need for adult audiences to get excited about a non-superhero movie.

“Getting a movie like Top Gun: Maverick, which is ridiculously entertaining, which means you don’t have to watch another 15 movies to understand the story, it’s really going back to the old ways.” Erik Davis.

The film still has a few days left on the billboard, so those revenues will end up being higher than those reported today.



